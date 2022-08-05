Here are Noida's best street food dishes and places to try them

The heart and soul of Dilliwalas and people residing in NCR lie in its lip-smacking street food. Noida is a part of NCR and is prominent for its industrial development but is surely not limited to that. The place is a haven for food lovers as it boasts multiple street food joints that serve delectable delicacies which will make you go crazy. From the street food joints in Brahmaputra Market to Atta Market, there is absolutely no dearth of outlets where you can indulge in everything ranging from tangy golgappas, papdi chaat, bhelpuri to the varied varieties of momos, sandwiches, rolls & kebabs and the list just keeps flowing! So, if you want to give your buds a tangy and chatpati ride of street food then make your way to these best spots in Noida.

1. Kurkure Momos

Famous all over the world and relished by people of almost every age group, the delicious Momo traces its roots back to Tibet. And a stroll to Brahmaputra Market will provide you with delectable kurkure momos. The place offers authentic momos with fiery red chutney that is prepared from ingredients including tomatoes, chillies and garlic and the taste is unmatchable. While many cafes bring the best flavour of momo in Noida, try the street food joints in Brahmaputra market to savour the unique zest.

Where: 865, Maharishi Dayanand Marg, Sector 29

2. Chicken Shawarmas

A Lebanese meat preparation, shawarma is a dish which is prepared by grilling meat for an elongated period and then finely chopped and stuffed in the wrap of pita bread. While the classic shawarma holds its own charm, if you want to try something offbeat, then do try chicken tikka shawarma at Shawarma Point at Sector 18, Noida. Don’t forget to try their other varieties too for a unique experience. Served with tangy spices and mayonnaise, this tender roll of meat melts in the mouth in just a few minutes and quenches the buds.

Where: Shop No.40427, Sector 38A, GIP Mall, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, Sector 38, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

3. Chicken Malai Tikka

Are you a chicken lover? Do you want to try different yet luscious chicken items? Head to Kapoors Balle Balle to indulge in mouth-watering chicken delights. Chicken malai tikka is their speciality but you will find multiple delectable chicken items there including Butter Chicken, Tawa Chicken, Kadhai Murgh, Chicken Shawarma, Afghan Chicken and many more.

Where: Kapoors Balle Balle - K2, Brahmaputra Shopping Complex, Sector 29

4. Malai Soya Chaap Roll

This is one of the tastiest street foods that is rolled out in spices, and silky malai and is filled inside a big flatbread. Rolls King is quite prominent for Soya Chaap roll and their rolls will not only satiate your cravings but will surely make you their fan.

Where: J26, adjacent Jio store, J Block, Pocket J, Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201301

5. Paneer ki Jalebi

If you are a sweet tooth and are up to trying some luscious offbeat sweets then Paneer ki jalebi will blow your heart away like nothing else. Dripped in sugary syrup and peppered with chopped nuts, this delicacy will make you crave more and more. Reach out to Ranjeet Jalebi bhandar to savour the best taste of this delicacy.

Where: J93G+6GC, Mamura, Sector 66, Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201307

