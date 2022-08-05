Here are Ranchi's best street food dishes and places to try them

The capital of the East Indian state Jharkhand, Ranchi is a unique destination if you want to immerse in a vacay that is loaded with soothing waterfalls, hills and unique culinary flavours. Right from simple, earthy dishes to luscious and fiery street food stalls- Ranchi incorporates a fusion of exclusive flavours that you should definitely try. The street food of this city is prominent for its crunchy texture and savoury flavour that will melt in your mouth in just a few minutes. Here is a list of some tempting dishes from the streets of Ranchi that you must try.

1. Dhuska

One of the most common and easily found foods in Ranchi, Dhuska is a dish that is prepared from rice and the batter of lentils. Accompanied with local spices, the dish later goes through the process of deep-frying for that crispy and crunchy taste. This dish is usually relished with a traditional curry ghugni, made with black chickpeas and potato blend. Bhola Dhuska is the perfect place to relish the delicious taste of this dish in Ranchi. Served in an eco-friendly leaf bowl, their irresistible aroma and affordability add up to a satisfying meal.

Where: Upper Bazar, Ranchi, Jharkhand

2. Litti Chokha

Litti Chokha is one of the most loved dishes of Ranchi. Its lip-smacking flavours and taste need no introduction. Almost found in every corner, this dish is extremely wholesome and filling. Prepared from wheat flour and stuffed with roasted gram flour, spices, lemon juice, pickle and dripped in ghee, litti chokha undergoes the baking process to add the crunch to the outer crust. Additionally, served with Chokha, which is a combination of hearty mashed vegetables and that’s how it’s transformed into a complete fusion of delightfulness.

Where: Gate No 4 Nr, Behind High Ct Rd, Tulsi Chowk, Doranda, Ranchi, Jharkhand 834002

3. Phuchka

Phuchka in simpler terms known as panipuri! Who does not adore the crispy, tangy, spicy flavour of puffy puri aka golgappas? Head to Chaat Xpress if you want to savour the hygienic and lip-smacking taste of panipuris in Ranchi and we will assure you that it will make you forget about all the pani puris you have relished to date.

Where: 1783, Circular Rd, P&T Colony, Nagra Toli, Ranchi, Jharkhand 834001

4. Tandoori Chai

A cuppa of hot chai can fade out your tiredness while strolling around in the city and therefore you should definitely try out this offbeat tandoori chai at Ding dong tandoori chai. With strong herbs and spices, the place will make you relish a strong-kadak chai that will become your all-time favourite. While you are here, don’t restrict yourself and try out some other items from their menu.

Where: Nucleus Mall, Nagra Toli, Ranchi, Jharkhand 834008

There are varied scrumptious dishes available on the streets of Ranchi to tickle your palate. Do plan a trip to this beautiful destination and don’t forget to try the above-mentioned dishes.

