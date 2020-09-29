Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know about curcumin, a powerful compound found in turmeric

Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach & Nutritionist explains all about curcumin, a healthy compound found in turmeric.

Curcumin is a naturally-occurring chemical compound found in the spice turmeric. Just like Spinach is a source of iron and Amla is a source of Vitamin C, Turmeric is a source of curcumin.

Ayurveda regards Turmeric as a medicinal spice and gives it a special status. It is a very versatile spice that helps in digestion, reduces inflammation, and in turn boosts our immunity and is even successful in preventing and treating cancer. It is known for its antifungal, antibacterial properties also. It relieves arthritis pain, treats burns and is a good healing spice to be used not just for sprinkling over food but in much better ways.

These impressive health benefits of turmeric are due to the presence of this powerful compound called curcumin.

Now, one must know how to consume turmeric, in order to fetch the maximum benefits out of this healthy spice and the curcumin. Curcumin is known to have a very low bioavailability, which means it is very difficult for a human body to absorb efficiently. Hence, one must know how to consume it to maximize absorption in the body.

How to increase absorption from turmeric or curcumin:

Add pepper with turmeric to your food or drinks

The liver makes certain substances water-soluble so they can more easily pass through our systems. But when we add pepper, high in a compound called piperine, the absorption of the curcumin is slowed down, thanks to the drug inhibiting components of piperine. So, when eaten together, curcumin gets absorbed much better, like 1000 times more. You can even add a pinch of pepper in your turmeric milk, kadha, turmeric chai to enhance the absorption.

Eat it with healthy fats

Turmeric is fat-soluble – meaning it dissolves in fats. Without the fats binding it, the turmeric struggles to make it through the liver and stomach without being absorbed prematurely, and into the small intestines where it can be transferred through to the blood. So, by eating the turmeric with good fats, you are more likely to get it absorbed in your blood.

This is also why golden lattes are so popular. They all involve dissolving a turmeric paste with coconut milk (which is where the fats come in) and usually include the required pepper too.

I recommend having turmeric in the form of a kadha every day. Add a pinch of turmeric, pepper, cinnamon, and honey to hot water and sip it slowly to heal yourself from the within.

Always buy the best form of organic, high-quality turmeric for usage. Having curcumin as a supplement is helpful for good health also.

- Inputs by: Ms. Preety Tyagi, Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist, and Founder of MY22BMI.

