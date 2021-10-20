Here’s everything you need to know about hot pot

There are many dishes in Chinese cuisine that fascinate us and also make our mouths salivate. One such incredibly popular and delicious dish is hot pot. A hot pot is basically a dish that celebrates the communal dining ethos. It is a dish that includes a variety of ingredients such as different kinds of meats, mushrooms and many other ingredients.

So from the origin to the basic components, have a look at all the details that you need to know about this interesting Chinese dish.

Origin:

Hotspot basically comes from China. While it does have different regional variations, it was originally introduced to East Asia thousands of years ago by the Mongolian empire. At first, it was a simple meal that was served with horse meat and mutton. Some other regions that do cook and eat hot pot include Korea, Japan and Vietnam.

Components:

The main components of this dish include a broth, sauces and dipping ingredients.

Broth:

The broth that is used in hot pot is a cloudy broth that is made from ingredients such as ginger, goji berries and chicken. It has a spicy and bold flavour. There can be many different kinds of sauces that are used in hot pot from sweet and sour to extremely spicy ones.

Sauces:

The sauces play a very important role in hot pot. The most common sauces include soy sauce, black vinegar, oyster sauce, etc.

Dipping ingredients:

The ingredients include different kinds of sliced meats, from pork belly to lamb shoulder. It also includes vegetables, noodles, rice cakes and dumplings. It is basically a mixture of different kinds of proteins and vegetables.

Also Read: 4 Step recipe to make Butterscotch Cupcakes