Here’s how to disinfect vegetables and fruits effectively

It is always a good idea to clean the veggies and fruits before consuming. Read on to know how you can disinfect and clean them properly.

It should come as no surprise that most vegetables and fruits are sprayed with chemicals to prevent crop loss due to pest attack. From cucumbers to grapes, almost every vegetable and fruit we eat can be contaminated. This makes it essential to disinfect them by rinsing and cleaning them properly. If consumed without cleaning, it can lead to health problems.

However, handling food properly and resorting to these useful practices to clean the vegetables and fruit smight even help them last longer. It is extremely important to disinfect the produce, especially during the time when the world is facing a pandemic. Global pandemic or not, it is always a good idea to properly wash them to minimize the ingestion of harmful residues and germs.

Here are simple yet effective ways to disinfect vegetables and fruits.

1- Rinse the vegetables and fruits with cold and running water. For firm veggies, remove the grime with your hands. As for leafy vegetables, soak them in a bowl of water for a few minutes and remove the dirt with your hand. For fruits like grapes, apples and more, wash them at least twice before consuming.

2- One way to remove the pesticide from the skins is soaking the veggies in salt water. Add one tablespoon of salt or vinegar and soak the veggies for about 3-5 minutes. Since fruits take longer, soak them for about 20 minutes.

3- Another way is to mix one-part vinegar and three parts of water, and spray the solution on vegetables and fruits before rinsing them with clean water.

4- Another method is blanching, which includes immersing the vegetables and fruits in hot water, followed by cold water. Don't soak the veggies for more than 3 minutes as it may lose flavour.

5- You should never clean fruits and vegetables with soap and disinfectants. All soaps contain formaldehyde, which if consumed can lead to stomach issues.

6- As per the guidelines of FSSAI, you can drop 50 ppm chlorine in water and dip vegetables into it. Don’t forget to clean the sink and platform where you washed the food items.

