Here’s how do you age faster by the daily consumption of ultra processed foods

Ultra-processed foods are highly unhealthy for us. They cause weight gain and increase the risk of many chronic diseases. Apart from that, they can also make you age faster. Here’s why.

It has been always said by health experts that we should limit our consumption of processed foods. They are packed with unhealthy fats and refined sugars that really have negative impacts on our health. There are several adverse effects caused by them.

But recent research has come up with another fact and that is the consumption of ultra-processed foods can really make us age faster. Now, you have to understand what is ultra-processed food? It’s industrially manufactured foods that are mainly made with a mixture of oils, fats, sugars, starch, proteins etc. These all don’t have any kind of nutritional value. So, here’s what you should know about it.

Ultra-processed foods and their effects on ageing.

Examples of ultra-processed foods

Examples of ultra-processed foods are cupcakes, candy, flavoured potato chips etc. Anything that’s fried is ultra-processed like these contain artificial colours, flavours, emulsifiers, preservatives and other additives. On the other hand, processed foods made with added oils, sugar, salt etc. like tofu, beans etc. These are packaged foods that can stay intact for a longer period than unprocessed foods.

Ultra-processed foods are a major reason for weight gain and many chronic health issues. But now another new factor has been added in the list of their adverse effects; they can make you age faster.

According to the study, three or more servings of ultra-processed foods per day are harmful to us as it affects our DNA.

The telomere is a marker for our biological age which can also predict health risks. Shrinking telomeres are also connected to the increased risk of developing chronic diseases and most of them are associated with older age. Ultra-processed foods affect the telomeres. So, cut out or limit your consumption of these kinds of foods and start eating healthy.

