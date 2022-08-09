Here’s how to make plant-based meats like vegan fish and vegan chicken at home

With the rise of veganism, more and more people are opting to eliminate fish, beef and chicken from their diets. While you may wish to do the same, you may be struggling with cravings related to meat that you have been consuming for years together. However, there is a solution, as there are now plant-based meats that are available. So, today we explore a few ways that you can create these plant-based substitutes at home, to make it easier to cook with them.

Make vegan chicken and vegan fish

If you have been looking for a cruelty-free way to consume meals, then vegan chicken and faux fish meat, are your best bet. This recipe details ways you can make vegan chicken breast steaks at home. Furthermore, the recipe for vegan fish is really interesting because it includes the use of dried seaweed that mimics the skin of the fish. Try this out at home to recreate the usual fish recipes with faux meat for making more sustainable food choices.

Tofu Meat Recipe

In case you have tried and failed to like Tofu as the substitute for cottage cheese, then perhaps you should try cooking with it more creatively to recreate other protein. This recipe to make vegan chicken from Tofu will ensure that this seemingly mundane ingredient gets transformed into the tasty meat you adore. Use this to prepare salads, steak and veggies or even some special vegan meat desserts!

Make vegan ground beef with just 3 ingredients

One of the rare delicacies like ground beef can be consumed in a cruelty free manner by using vegan substitutes. All you need to make faux beef is shockingly simple. You will need cauliflower, cremini mushrooms, and the secret ingredient to this recipe is walnuts! The best part is that you can do the prep ahead of time, which allows you to fish this out of your refrigerator and cook with it in a matter of minutes!

