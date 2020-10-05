Here’s how to preserve Paneer for long

Ever wondered why Paneer gets spoiled so quickly? It is important to preserve Paneer if you want to use it for long. Here’s how you can do it.

Paneer aka Cottage Cheese is a staple in Indian households and widely used across the globe as well. From simple to extravagant ones, paneer is used to prepare several mouth-watering dishes. Plus, it is considered one of the healthiest foods you can add to your daily diet. However, most people don’t know how to preserve this tempting ingredient.

Preserving Paneer is one of the many challenges people face in the kitchen. If not done properly, the Paneer either goes hard or stale. If you too are stocking up the weekly ration, you might want to rethink your decision of stocking the paneer in the corner of your fridge without the right strategy.

Here is how you can preserve Paneer for long.

1. The simplest way to preserve Paneer is to wrap it in a damp muslin cloth and store it in a refrigerator. It will help it stay fresh for longer. Make sure it is wrapped properly from all sides and don’t forget to moisten the cloth every four to five hours.

2. Another way is to soak the paneer block in a bowl of water and cover it with a lid to minimise exposure to air. It will keep the Paneer moist and fresh. All you need to do is change the water in the bowl every day to avoid it from turning sour and hard.

For other types of cheese:

3. For dry cheese like Cheddar or Parmesan, use cheese paper or parchment paper to let the cheese breathe and eject the fumes that it produces. You have to keep changing the paper you are using to keep it fresh.

4. If you want to store soft cheeses like Mozzarella, make sure that you keep them stored in the brine solution that it came in. It is basically salt water that keeps the cheese fresh and avoids it from gaining a foul smell.

