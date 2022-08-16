Here’s how you can make delicious vegan cheese at home

The growing number of lifestyle disorders in individuals along with the looming reality of climate change has caused a lot of people to question their food choices. As animal agriculture contributes largely to carbon emissions, it worsens the threat of climate change. This is primarily why citizens of nations around the world are considering consuming plant-based food to help diminish their carbon footprint. Yet people who love dairy and cheese find it difficult to let go of their favourite foods, but luckily vegan cheese is a reality that can wean you off dairy without compromising on taste. So, here are a few ways you can make delicious vegan cheese at home.

Cashew Camembert

When people transition from dairy to plant-based food, one of the major complaints is the unavailability of cheese substitutes. While you might be able to use nutritional yeast, it does not quite match the quality and texture of soft cheeses like Brie or Camembert. So, to present you with fitting substitutes, we bring you a recipe that lets you recreate Camembert in a cruelty-free way at home. Created with the goodness of cashews, this recipe is ideal for those who have lactose intolerance or have decided against consuming dairy.

Garlic and Herb Almond Cheese

If you have never cooked much of plant-based food substitutes before, then this recipe is a great place to begin. For the procedure is uncomplicated and the resulting food will be scrumptious. Whether you are looking for some cheese to add to your pasta or some spread for your sandwiches, this recipe fits the bill. In fact, it details multiple ways you can cook this cheese which lets you explore one of 3 recipes that best suits your cooking skills and the ingredients you have readily available in your kitchen!

2 Ingredient vegan cheese

Many times, vegan recipes require a whole host of ingredients that you may or may not have in your pantry. So, if you are looking for a quick fix of vegan cheese, then we have got you covered with this recipe that requires only 2 main ingredients- being lemon juice and cashews. It also includes a secret hack which ascertains that you have only a few minutes before you relish delectable homemade cheese with bread, salty biscuits or even fruit.

