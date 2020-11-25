Here’s how you can make the famous five spice powder in 5 SIMPLE steps at home

Often used in Chinese and Taiwanese cuisine, here is a simple recipe to make the famous five spice powder that can be used in several dishes.

As the name suggests, the well-known five-spice mix consists of five ingredients namely cinnamon, cloves, star anise, fennel seeds and peppercorns. It is known to be a balanced combination of salty, sour, bitter, sweet and spicy. It is very frequently used in Chinese cuisine.

This special powder can be used in a variety of dishes to add depth and flavour. Although it is available in the markets, one should ideally make this at home to get the strong flavours and the fresh aroma. You can make this powder at home by following these 5 simple steps.

Step 1

Take the peppercorns and lightly toast them in a wok till you smell the aroma coming out. Toast them for around 3 minutes on medium flame.

Step 2

Grind the peppercorns along with star anise in a blender. You can also use a mortar and pestle to do it the old school way and enjoy the fresh aroma.

Step 3

In a separate bowl, take the cinnamon sticks, fennel seeds and cloves and grind them to make a powder.

Step 4

Strain it to ensure a smooth consistency and to remove little chunks if any. If there are any pieces left then, you can grind it again till you achieve a fine powder.

Step 5

Store this powder in an airtight jar. You can use this in many dishes and can even use it to marinate meat. Add it to any dish to achieve a spicy, aromatic and intense flavour.

