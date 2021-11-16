Here’s a quick recipe to make almond cookies at home

Nothing spells comfort more than a warm and scrumptious dessert and when it comes to warm desserts, cookies top the list. Cookies can be made in a jiffy and don’t really require much effort. They are delectable and a delight to eat. When it comes to cookies that are also nutritious while being delicious, almond cookies definitely come to mind.

Almond cookies are made with almonds, refined flour, sugar, butter and vanilla extract. So if you want to make these healthy and soul-satisfying cookies at home, then follow the simple 4-step recipe given below.

Step 1

Add ¾ cup of flour, ¼ tsp baking soda and some salt in a bowl. Now, add ½ cup of crushed and powdered almonds into the bowl and mix well.

Step 2

Combine ⅓ cup butter and ½ cup powdered sugar in another bowl. Add, 4 drops of vanilla extract and 1 ½ tbsp milk into it and mix. Add the dry ingredients into the bowl and whisk.

Step 3

Now prepare a dough with the mixture and cover it with plastic wrap. Refrigerate the dough for half an hour.

Step 4

Make small balls from the dough and flatten it with your hands. Press one almond in the centre of each cookie. Line a baking tray with parchment paper and place the cookies on it. Bake for 15 minutes at 180 degrees celsius. Serve.

