Here’s a quick recipe to make Wheat Bran Tortilla Wraps at home
Wheat bran tortilla wraps are indeed a healthy, quick and nutritious snack that can be eaten at any given hour of the day. These can be prepared in a jiffy and without much fuss or hassle. The soft tortillas are made with wheat flour, bran and salt while the delicious filling is prepared with a variety of spices, dressing and vegetables.
So check out this recipe to make these wraps at home as shared by Deepak Shirur, who is the Consulting Chef at Bagrry’s.
Ingredients:
For the tortilla:
Whole wheat flour - 1 cup
Wheat Bran - 1 tbsp
Salt - 1 tsp
Cumin powder- 1/2 tsp
For the filling:
Wheat Bran - ½ cup
Mixed vegetables (corn, beans, carrot, capsicum) - 1 cup
Onion - 1, finely sliced
Ginger-green chilli paste - 1 tsp
Turmeric powder - a pinch
Chaat masala powder - ½ tsp
Onion - 1, finely sliced
Olive oil - 1 tsp
Egg - 1, beaten (optional)
Cucumber -1, finely chopped
Lettuce - 1 head, shredded
Mayonnaise - a dollop (optional)
Salt - ½ tsp
Pepper - ¼ tsp
Lemon juice - 1 tbsp
Cheese - ½ tbsp
Method:
Add the wheat bran, salt and cumin powder to the whole wheat flour.
Slowly add water to form a soft yet slightly firm dough.
Heat olive oil in a pan, add onion, ginger-green chilli paste and sauté for a few minutes till the onion turns golden brown.
Add the wheat bran, water and let it cook for 5-7 mins on medium flame.
Add the vegetables, spices and lemon juice. Mix well and sauté for 7-8 mins.
Whisk egg, salt and pepper in a bowl. Keep it aside.
To prepare tortillas, pull apart a medium-sized ball of dough, dust the working surface with some flour and roll out the dough to form thin chapati like tortillas.
Heat the pan and place the tortillas, cook lightly on both sides.
Pour 2-3 tsp of the egg mix and flip the tortillas.
Spread mayonnaise and cheese on one side of the tortilla, place cucumber and lettuce shreds followed by 3-4 tbsp of bran and vegetable filling in the middle of the tortilla and roll it tightly.
Serve hot with mint and coriander chutney or sour cream.
Also Read: Halloween 2021: Quick recipe to make pumpkin spice latte