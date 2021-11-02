Here’s a quick recipe to make Wheat Bran Tortilla Wraps at home

Wheat bran tortilla wraps are indeed a healthy, quick and nutritious snack that can be eaten at any given hour of the day. These can be prepared in a jiffy and without much fuss or hassle. The soft tortillas are made with wheat flour, bran and salt while the delicious filling is prepared with a variety of spices, dressing and vegetables.

So check out this recipe to make these wraps at home as shared by Deepak Shirur, who is the Consulting Chef at Bagrry’s.

Ingredients:

For the tortilla:

Whole wheat flour - 1 cup

Wheat Bran - 1 tbsp

Salt - 1 tsp

Cumin powder- 1/2 tsp

For the filling:

Wheat Bran - ½ cup

Mixed vegetables (corn, beans, carrot, capsicum) - 1 cup

Onion - 1, finely sliced

Ginger-green chilli paste - 1 tsp

Turmeric powder - a pinch

Chaat masala powder - ½ tsp

Onion - 1, finely sliced

Olive oil - 1 tsp

Egg - 1, beaten (optional)

Cucumber -1, finely chopped

Lettuce - 1 head, shredded

Mayonnaise - a dollop (optional)

Salt - ½ tsp

Pepper - ¼ tsp

Lemon juice - 1 tbsp

Cheese - ½ tbsp

Method:

Add the wheat bran, salt and cumin powder to the whole wheat flour.

Slowly add water to form a soft yet slightly firm dough.

Heat olive oil in a pan, add onion, ginger-green chilli paste and sauté for a few minutes till the onion turns golden brown.

Add the wheat bran, water and let it cook for 5-7 mins on medium flame.

Add the vegetables, spices and lemon juice. Mix well and sauté for 7-8 mins.

Whisk egg, salt and pepper in a bowl. Keep it aside.

To prepare tortillas, pull apart a medium-sized ball of dough, dust the working surface with some flour and roll out the dough to form thin chapati like tortillas.

Heat the pan and place the tortillas, cook lightly on both sides.

Pour 2-3 tsp of the egg mix and flip the tortillas.

Spread mayonnaise and cheese on one side of the tortilla, place cucumber and lettuce shreds followed by 3-4 tbsp of bran and vegetable filling in the middle of the tortilla and roll it tightly.

Serve hot with mint and coriander chutney or sour cream.

