Here’s the recipe of Paneer Popcorn to enjoy during the lockdown period

Are you bored with your same old snack recipes? It’s time for a change. Since we all are now staying at home for the lockdown caused by COVID-19 outbreak, cooking is the best thing to indulge in. We can try new dishes and have them with the entire family to have a good time.

So, if you want to try a new dish for snacking, you should check the recipe of Paneer Popcorn. It’s prepared with onions, potato, spinach, cauliflower, corn, etc. They all are mixed and then dipped in Bengal gram batter and deep-fried in oil. It remains crunchy even after one hour of its cooking. It’s a healthy snack as you can have the goodness of all the veggies along with paneer. So, enjoy this snack with a hot cup of tea during the lockdown.

Recipe of Paneer Popcorn

Learn to make paneer popcorn from the video below:

Health Benefits of Paneer:

1- It’s highly rich in protein.

2- It’s a great source of calcium. So, paneer can strengthen your bones and teeth.

3- Regulates the blood sugar levels.

4- It’s good for the heart's health.

5- Paneer is packed with potassium which maintains the fluid balance in the body, which is good for kidneys.

6- The phosphorus content in paneer improves digestion.

7- It’s a powerful source of folate which is essential for pregnant women.

