HERE’s the step by step guide to make the perfect doughnuts to give yourself a sweet treat

Doughnuts are one of the most delicious sweets that are also quite easy to prepare. So, if you are planning to make tasty doughnuts, then here’s a step by step guide to make it.

If you have sweet tooth, then you can relate to the obsession people have on tasty and delicious doughnuts. They are a perfect sweet treat that come with different flavours even. And top of that, doughnuts are quite easy to prepare which don’t require any fancy equipment even. The easiest and full-proof method of cooking the perfect doughnuts is to them fry them for a golden brown colour. But most of the time, people don’t get this easy way and are mistaken with the doughnut-making process. So, here’s a step-by-step guide to prepare the perfect doughnuts and give yourself a delightful sweet treat.

Ingredients:

Unsalted butter

Sugar

Eggs

All-purpose flour

Baking powder

Ground cinnamon

Salt

Ground nutmeg

Milk

Oil for frying

The measurement of these ingredients depends on your preferences and choice.

Method to prepare:

1-Mix the butter and sugar together and start to beat them until they completely get melted with each other and become a thick and pale-coloured paste. Beat it for 5 minutes. This step fills the doughnuts with air so that it becomes fluffy and lighter.

2-Then mix all the dry ingredients flour, salt, nutmeg, cinnamon, and baking powder together and then bring it to the butter mixture along with milk. Blend all the ingredients together until it becomes a dough and then refrigerate it for 2 hours.

3-Once, it’s done, take it to the room temperature and put it on a flat surface spreading it for a thin layer. And then cut it with a doughnut cutter to get the perfect shape.

4-Then fry them up on neutral oil until both the sides get a light-golden-brown colour.

5-Then mix some separated cinnamon and sugar together and roll the doughnuts on the mixture and serve hot. Doughnuts mostly taste good at room temperature, but to take the taste to next level, try to serve them hot.

