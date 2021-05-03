Here’s why you need Omega 3 and 6 in your diet for the prevention of disease and reduction of fat

Omega 3 and 6 are two essential fatty acids that are found in oily fish. So, fish has to be in your diet to get the goodness of these acids which prevent the risk of many chronic diseases and reduce fat from the liver.

Dietary fats such as omega-3 and omega-6 are all essential. They all have health benefits, so it's crucial to strike the right balance. A diet that is out of control can lead to a variety of chronic diseases. Polyunsaturated fats, such as omega-3 fatty acid, are a form of fat that your body cannot produce. Since the human body cannot produce omega-3 fatty acids, they are referred to as "essential fats," which means you must obtain them through your diet. At least two portions of fish per week, preferably oily fish, are recommended, as they are high in omega-3 fatty acids. So, Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director of JIVO Wellness, talks about why omega 3 and 6 fatty acids should be in your diet for the prevention of chronic diseases.

Omega-3 Fatty Acid to Prevent Depression

Omega-3 fatty acids are essential components of human cell membranes. They also serve other vital purposes, such as enhancing heart health by controlling cholesterol, triglyceride, and blood pressure levels. Omega-3 supplements can aid in the management and prevention of depression, Parkinson's disease, and psychosis in those at risk, and weight loss and waist reduction.

Fatty Acids for Fat Reduction in Liver

According to some studies, eating omega-3 fatty acids will help reduce fat in the liver. Apart from that, Omega-3 help a fetus' brain grow; it also aids in the management of inflammation associated with certain chronic diseases. Inflammation and chronic disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, atherosclerosis, and heart failure can be exacerbated by a low intake of omega-3 fatty acids relative to omega-6 fatty acids. Omega-6 fats are also necessary fats that must be obtained from your diet. Omega-6 fatty acids are primarily used for energy. Between 1-to-1 and 4-to-1 tends to be a safe omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acid ratio. Some omega-6 fatty acids have been shown to help with chronic disease symptoms.

Fatty Acids for Inflammation Prevention

You develop a deficiency and become ill if you don't get these fatty acids enough from your diet. It is for this reason that they are referred to as "essential" fatty acids. These fatty acids are not like most other fats. They are biologically active and play important roles in processes such as blood clotting and inflammation, in addition to being used for energy and processed. Omega-6s and omega-3s do not have the same consequences. Omega-6s, according to scientists, are pro-inflammatory, while omega-3s are anti-inflammatory. Inflammation is, of course, essential for life. It protects the body from infection and injury, but when it's overused, it can cause serious harm and lead to disease. In reality, chronic inflammation can be one of the primary causes of today's most severe diseases, such as heart disease, metabolic syndrome, diabetes, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, and a variety of cancers. Scientists believe that a diet high in omega-6s but low in omega-3s causes inflammation, while a diet with equal amounts of both decreases inflammation. Also Read: 4 BASIC Etiquettes to keep in mind while having soup

Share your comment ×