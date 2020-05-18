Here's a healthy cool summer drink straight from Shilpa Shetty’s kitchen to beat the heat

Cool summer drinks are a must in this scorching heat. Check out this summer drink by Shilpa Shetty to refresh and replenish the body.

As the temperature begins to soar high, it is time to drink some cooling and hydrating drinks. It is important to keep yourself hydrated not just to quench your thirst but keeping yourself energised and active throughout the day. However, many people end up drinking unhealthy drinks that might take a toll on their health. To avoid this, here is a healthy recipe for a summer drink straight from Shilpa Shetty’s kitchen. Although the drink is for kids, adults won’t be able to resist this tasty drink.

Shilpa Shetty recently shared a recipe of a refreshing summer drink which is healthy and delicious, on her IGTV. She captioned the video, “Whether the kids are outdoors, the hot weather can cause dehydration which in turn can cause a number of health-related issues. Help your children stay hydrated with this healthy Cool Summer Drink.”

Here is the breakdown of the recipe of summer cooler drink by Shilpa Shetty:

Ingredients:

2 Cups Watermelon, chopped

1 Carrot, chopped

½ Amla, chopped

2-3 Basil Leaves, chopped

2 Tablespoons of honey

2 Sprigs of mint leaves, for garnish

Ice cubes

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a blender and mix well.

Put mint sprigs in a glass. Pour the juice into it.

Add some ice cubes and serve immediately.

Check out the video here:

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×