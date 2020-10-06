Here's how adding avocado to your regular diet can aid in weight loss

Avocado is a fruit native to Mexico which comes with many health benefits. But one of the most important benefits is its effectiveness in weight loss. Adding this fruit to your regular diet will help you to burn more calories.

Avocado is a one-seeded berry fruit native to Mexico. It is quite different from blueberries and strawberries. This fruit comes with numerous health benefits. Even researchers have also said that avocado is a great food to add to your regular diet.

But one of the prime benefits of this fruit is that it can aid you in weight loss. The monounsaturated fat content of avocado makes it a highly beneficial food item for weight loss. So, if you are trying to shed the extra pounds have avocado.

Why is avocado good for weight loss?

Decreases belly fat

Avocado has monounsaturated fat and oleic fatty acids that help to burn abdominal fats effectively. It also prevents the body fat distribution around the belly by regulating the fat genes. This fruit also enhances your metabolism and exercise endurance which are a must for weight loss.

Satiate your hunger

Avocado can provide you with the feeling of satiety which reduces sudden hunger pangs. And this satiety feeling cuts down your frequent intake of foods thus aiding in weight loss.

Metabolic syndrome

According to research, avocado improves your overall diet and reduces the risk of metabolic syndrome. But it is also necessary to eat other healthy fruits and veggies along with avocado to get all the important nutrients.

Helps to absorb more nutrients

A recent research has shown that adding avocado to your salads helps your body to absorb more carotenoids.

Lowers cholesterol levels

Avocado can effectively lower the levels of cholesterol, thus reducing the risk of any heart diseases.

Antioxidants

Avocado is rich in antioxidants that can neutralise the free radicals which damage our DNA. This can reach mitochondria, the main source of free radicals and neutralises radicals and prevents metabolism from getting damaged. A research has shown that avocado has similar health benefits of olive oil. So, you can easily switch to avocado oil.

Decreases diabetes risk

Avocado is packed with vitamins, minerals, phytonutrients and fibre which effectively work to control sugar metabolism and insulin sensitivity. This eventually reduces the risk of having diabetes. Also Read: 5 Foods that make your acne problems even worse

