Here's the recipe of Meghan Markle's favourite Thai Coconut Curry

Craving for some piping hot comfort Thai food? Then check out the recipe of Meghan Markle's favorite Thai Coconut Curry.

Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle is a self-proclaimed big-time foodie. In fact, she impressed Prince Harry with her cooking skills. She used to share her favorite recipes and her food reviews regularly on her former lifestyle blog called The Tig. Today we are sharing the recipe of the former actress now British Royal Member's favorite Thai Coconut Curry which was originally shared on The Tig. Want to the ingredients and method of the sumptuous dish, then read on.

Speaking of her blog, aside from food reviews and recipes, she also used to share health and fashion tips on her blog. Travelogues including her memorable trip to Thailand were also blogged. She revealed in her blog about her "love affair" with curry started when she traveled to Bangkok. The Duchess had shared cook Ella Woodward’s Thai Curry recipe and paid homage to her “this soul satisfying dish.”

Describing about the dish, Meghan wrote, “The warmth of a bite of coconut Thai curry, layered with a comforting richness and spike of ginger, does it for me every single time. This recipe by UK foodie darling, Ella Woodward, hits the spot whether you are vegan or not. Simply add some chicken or protein of choice to make it a non-veggie dish, but truth be told, I think you’ll find this dish to be as satisfying as it is transportive. Like a passport on a plate.”

Talking of her diet, Markle is very health-conscious. She tries to eat a gluten-free and vegan diet most of the time. Aside from this Thai dish, she loves to eat roast chicken, mac and cheese, sushi and seafood. As mentioned, she loves to cook food. In an interview with Today, she revealed, "I am a big fan of Sunday suppers. Whether we're eating lamb tagine, pot roast or a hearty soup, the idea of gathering for a hearty meal with friends and family on a Sunday makes me feel comforted."

Check out the recipe of Ella Woodward’s Thai Coconut Curry (originally shared on The Tig).

Ingredients

1 cup Brown Basmati Rice

1 cup Coconut Milk

1 tin Chopped Tomatoes

1 tbsp Ginger

1 cup Chilli Flakes

1 cup Butternut Squash

2 Aubergine

3 tbsp Chickpeas

Brown Miso Paste

Coriander/Cilantro

Method

Preheat the oven to 400°F (convection 350°F).

Put the coconut milk, canned tomatoes, grated ginger and chili into a large saucepan with a sprinkling of salt and pepper and allow it to heat until boiling.

As it heats up, peel the squash and cut both the squash and the eggplant into bite-size pieces.

Add these to the coconut and tomato in the pan.

Allow the mixture to cook for about 30 minutes in the oven, at which point add the cilantro and chickpeas to the pan with the miso and place the pan back in the oven for 30 minutes.

This will be ready when the squash is soft.

Serve the coconut curry with brown rice. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer.

Tig Tip: If you don’t like chickpeas, you can leave these out.

You can also substitute any of the vegetables for other ones you have in the house; cauliflower, zucchini and sweet potatoes are all delicious.

