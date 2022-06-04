Here's why every woman should add Ashwagandha in her diet

Ashwagandha, an incredible Ayurvedic herb is prominent for its plenty of medicinal properties and natural healing. People have been using Ashwagandha for ages to heal stress, boost immunity and amp up energy levels. Sanskrit transcribes the literal meaning of Ashwagandha to 'smell of a horse' and people of all age groups, especially women can be benefitted by incorporating this super herb into their diet. Right from boosting beauty to treating inflammation to soothing gut issues- this versatile herb can enhance women's health in multiple ways while making them feel more relaxed and happy. Here are some science-backed ways why every woman should abide by the consumption of Ashwagandha.

Alleviate stress and make you more relaxed

Being categorised as Adaptogens (herbs that calm the physical and emotional stress), the consumption of Ashwagandha can relax your nerves by significantly reducing a stress hormone known as cortisol. It also decreases the functions of a system known as the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis which helps in regulating the stress response in the body, hence, your body can handle the strains better during the emotionally and physically taxing day. A steaming cup of hot ashwagandha milk can do wonders.

Decrease blood sugar levels

Ashwagandha contains a compound known as withaferin that holds strong anti-diabetic properties and further aid your body’s cells to juice out glucose from your blood. The herb holds null fats and great quantities of dietary fibre that can amp up your gut health while enhancing your heart health by constantly working on your high blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Aid in weight loss

Packed with great quantities of antioxidants, Ashwagandha revs up the metabolism which in turn increases the process of weight loss. Moreover, the content of dietary fibre found in it banish your untimely cravings and fuel you for a longer period, all in all, an incredible herb to quickly shed those excess pounds around your body. Besides, regular consumption of Ashwagandha decreases blood glucose levels and triglycerides, cutting down excess body fat while fuelling your energy levels.

Improve the functioning of the brain

While decreasing the levels of stress, Ashwagandha works on improving cognitive health, boosting your memory while sharpening your focus. Mild cognitive impairments can also be treated by abiding by the daily consumption of this incredible herb. The compounds found in Ashwagandha promote deep sleeping, which in turn, improves your mood, enhances the functioning of the brain and performance. Have a cup of steaming Ashwagandha concoction before sleeping to reap the maximum benefits.

Add the Ashwagandha powder to your smoothies, oats, coffee, juices, milk or tea and enrich yourself with the goodness of heart-healthy nutrients. Make sure not to overcook the powder on high flame to keep your meals extremely safe.

