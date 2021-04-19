High rated instant coffee blends every coffee lover needs to have

Check out these instant coffee blends to get an instant coffee kick on a lazy morning.

Staying at home and working from home has made all of us miss that hot brewing cup or the refreshing iced coffee from our favourite coffee shop. I myself love an iced coffee every now and then but I dread getting into the kitchen and making it. If you are anything like me, you must get your hands on these instant coffee blends that will make the process of making coffee much easier and provide you with an instant refreshment in no time. To top it all, these coffees also taste exactly like the ones you get at the coffee shops! So what are you waiting for? Give yourself a rejuvenated coffee experience with these instant coffee blends.

Davidoff Café Espresso Instant Coffee Jar

If you are craving for a strong espresso, then this coffee will be a dream come true for you! It is deliciously roasted to provide an authentic taste and you can get yourself an intense, elegant, rich and truly luxurious espresso. It comes in 3 equally amazing varieties.

Price: Rs.499

Colombian Brew Coffee Hazelnut Instant Coffee

Are you a hazelnut lover? Get the delicious hazelnut flavour in your coffee with this instant Colombian brew. It is absolutely sugar free and vegan and will give your day a great start. You can make yourself a hot brew or a cold one depending on your mood and the weather!

Price: Rs.199

Sidapur - South Indian Filter Coffee

If you have ever tasted a South Indian filter coffee, then you know what the hype is all about. But if you haven’t, then this is your chance! It is made from the finest grades of Arabicas and a touch of the best Robustas. It will deliver just what you expect and take you back to your favourite South Indian restaurant.

Price: Rs.475

Country Bean Instant Coffee Powder

Missing your favourite coffee shop? Now get a Starbucks like experience at home with these instant coffee powders that come in the flavour of hazelnut, caramel, vanilla and cocoa mint. These coffee beans are carefully handpicked from the finest plantations and roasted to perfection. You can now upgrade your day with a hot latte, cold frappe or just simple black, a rich coffee tasting experience that is beyond comparison.

Price: Rs.999

Nescafe Gold Rich and Smooth Coffee Powder

Now give your everyday morning coffee experience a boost with this rich and smooth instant coffee powder. It contains a fine blend of Robusta and Arabica that is crafted by experts. This coffee powder is 10 times finer and richer in taste and provides a delightful drinking experience till the last drop.

Price: Rs.450

Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters Easy Pour

These assorted easy-pour coffee sachets are literally the easiest to make and pour! All you need to do is add water to the sachet after anchoring it to the cup so you can get a gourmet cup of coffee. You can have a great cup of coffee anytime, anywhere. They come in 4 different varieties, each distinct and amazing in its own way.

Price: Rs.400

Rage Coffee Dark Chocolate Flavoured Coffee

As a lover of dark chocolate and coffee, this is a saviour for me on a long, tiring day. This rich and creamy coffee mix is the perfect marriage between two of the strongest flavours and will provide you with an energising boost on a lazy morning. It is 100 percent plant-based and gives a unique experience of aroma and taste.

Price: Rs.549

