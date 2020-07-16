Hina Khan shares delicious recipe of American Corn Cheese Balls; Watch

Hina Khan took to her YouTube channel to share her recipe of American Corn Cheese Balls. Read on to know the ingredient list and method.

Hina Khan is one of the renowned Indian celebrities who started her acting career journey with daily soap and then made her big-screen debut and digital debut as well. She was the talk of the town for several days when she attended the Cannes Film Festival last year. For the unversed, she is best known for her roles as Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Ha and Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The actor is quite active on social media including YouTube. Recently, the actress took to her YouTube channel to share a recipe of American Corn Cheese Balls.

She revealed that she and her brother like this dish a lot and she decided to try the same as they were craving for some snack. She revealed how she prepared this dish for the first time and how she has been enjoying learning new stuff every day in terms of cooking. For recipes, she herself relies on Youtube, however, the actress likes to add her twists and flavours. For some cooking tips, she either reads up on Google and asks her family members.

Talking about cheese balls, who would say no to cheese-oozing piping hot crispy balls right! Mostly this appetiser is prepared as party snack. The best part is that the recipe requires few and basic ingredients, it is quite easy to prepare and hardly takes time in both prep and cooking. This dish is customisable so, one can add herbs, spices and other seasonings as per one's choice.

If you are looking for healthy variant, then you can also bake them or air-fry them. Serve with any dipping of your choice. Some of the common dips are mint chutney, tomato ketchup and mayonnaise among others.

Check out Hina Khan's recipe of Cheese Balls:

Ingredients:

Boiled and mashed potatoes

Salt to taste

chopped onion

sweet corn

crushed coriander

red chilli flakes

crushed red chillies

oregano

crushed black pepper

all-purpose flour aka maida

grated cheese

chopped coriander leaves

cornflour

crushed bread crumbs

Method:

1. Add mashed potatoes, salt, chopped onion, sweet corn, crushed coriander, red chilli flakes, crushed red chillies, oregano, black pepper and maida.

2. Mix everything well.

3. Now add grated cheese and mix again.

5. Add frozen chopped coriander leaves.

6. In another bowl, add maida, cornflour water to make a paste.

7. Prepare balls, flatten it to add more cheese in the centre and make a ball again.

8. Dips the balls in the cornflour-maida paste and dip them in breadcrumbs.

9. Refrigerate it for 1 hour.

10. Finally, deep fry them until the balls become crisp and golden brown.

Check out the video for more details:

This is a great recipe that you can enjoy now during monsoon seasons. What are your views? Are you planning to prepare this mouth-watering dish? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :YouTube

