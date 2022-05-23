From Hina Khan to Urvashi Rautela, the hottest looks from Cannes 2022 reimagined as desi foods

Cannes 2022 has been the event of the season so far, and stars attending the film festival have managed to serve up some iconic looks. Right from Diipa Büller-Khosla to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, models and actors put their best foot forward and attempted to ace their fashion game at the film festival. Among the long list of celebrities who graced the red carpet, we can’t help but marvel at some who looked absolutely irresistible. Be it Hina Khan or Urvashi Rautela, we reimagine the hottest looks from Cannes 2022 as desi foods.

Urvashi Rautela in an Ali Younes pantsuit

Urvashi Rautela certainly upped her fashion quotient to wow audiences in a chic pantsuit by Ali Younes couture. The striking pink pantsuit required no accessories and the desi girl chose to flaunt natural makeup with barely tinted lips. Her vibrant look in pink hues can only be matched by this spectacular beetroot and yoghurt raita. Take a sneak peek at the recipe-

A Refreshing Beetroot Raita

Hina Khan's ruched red gown by Rami Al Ali

Hina Khan has been serving up suave looks at Cannes ever since her debut on the red carpet in 2019. For the 75th edition of the film festival, she opted for a ruched red gown by Rami Al Ali. Her open hair was flung over her shoulder as she posed by the French Riviera. Khan’s look in deep scarlet can be replicated on a dish with a very special carrot pickle that is better known as Gajar ka Murabba.

Gajar Ka Murabba or Carrot Marmalade

Pooja Hegde's stunning feather gown

Acing her Cannes debut, actress Pooja Hegde showed up for Tom Cruise starrer Topgun–Maverick preview in a gorgeous gown. The design that was crafted in India was theatrical feather gown that was strapless with a bejewelled bodice. Shimmering earrings accentuated the embellishments of Pooja’s ensemble. The flared skirt of the gown hosted thousands of soft pink feathers, which makes us compare her striking dress to a feather soft desi dessert. Take a look at a Sutarfeni garnished with rose petals.

A Rose laced Sutarfeni

Helly Shah's glittery green gown

Beloved television actress Helly Shah may have had her first time at Cannes this year, but her ensemble was on point! She chose a shimmering green-hued gown that had a stunning thigh-high slit. Designed by Ziad Nakad, the gown flaunted a sheer cape and glittering embellishments that were styled with gorgeous emerald earrings by Helly. Her red carpet look reminds us of this refreshing paan kulfi that’s a breath of fresh air.

Paan Kulfi bejewelled with pistachios

