Holi 2020: Check out the best recipes of foods and drinks for a grand Holi celebration

Holi 2020 will be celebrated on March 10. This is one of the grandest festivals of India which is celebrated with great fervour. Bright colours, sweets, music, dance are associated with this festival. But Holi is never complete without some lip-smacking foods. If you are planning to host a party at your place, then you should know about the must-have list of foods and drinks for Holi. So, check out some preparations of foods and drinks to arrange a full-fledged Holi party.

These are the best foods and drinks for a grand Holi celebration.

Gujiya

Gujiya is the star sweet of the Holi festival. This sweet, native to Rajasthan, is made with flour, khoya kheer and dry fruits. These sweet dumplings are available in three different variants- Baked Gujiya, Chocolate Gujiya and Coconut Gujiya.

Malpua

Malpua is one of the most popular and traditional sweets in India. This Indian version of the pancake is made with flour, semolina, milk, ghee, dry fruits and then dipped in sugar syrup. Malpua is a dominant sweet for Holi and Diwali festivals. Some of its variations are Paneer Malpua, Ragi Malpua, etc.

Bhaang Pakode

It's an intoxicated preparation of Holi. Legend has it that bhaang is an auspicious weed that was consumed by Lord Shiva. So, Bhaang Pakode is a must-have for Holi which can be served hot with Bhaang Chutney.

Thandai

The staple drink of Holi, Thandai is a concoction of bhaang, milk, dry fruits, sweets and saffron. This aromatic drink is a perfect one to welcome your guests on the Holi party that will give a cooling effect on the body.

Dal Kachori

Dal Kachori is a popular snack of North India that is made with Arhar Dal and spices and then fried deep. This deep-fried and crispy Kachori should be served hot with chutney. This preparation is a big hit while playing with the colours.

Paapdi Chaat and Dahi Bhalla

If you are going to arrange a Holi Party at your place, then Paapdi Chaat and Dahi Bhalla is a necessary preparation that you cannot avoid. So, indulge yourself in the curd and crispy Paapdi to get that Holi vibe.