Holi 2020: Try the delicious main course dish Dhuska and Bihari Style Mutton Curry on Holi

Holi 2020: Dhuska and Bihari Style Mutton Curry is usually savored on the occasion of Holi. Check out the method and ingredient list of the recipe right here.

Holi, the festival of colours is upon us. Every year, the festival is celebrated to bid bye to the winter season and start of the spring season. It also commemorates the destruction of evils and good harvest. The festival every year falls on the full moon of the month of Phalguna. People across the world are celebrating Holika Dahan or Choti Holi today. On this day, a bonfire is lit to signify the time when Holika, Hiranyakashipu’s sister was burnt. On the second day which is known as Badi Holi, Rangwali or Dhuleti, is celebrated by smearing colors and splashing water on each other. Today we are talking about a recipe called Dhuska and Bihari style mutton curry which is mostly savored during the festival of Holi.

Speaking of Dhuska, Dhuska is a traditional dish that is commonly eaten in Bihar and Jharkhand. One can even eat the same for breakfast as well as a tea time snack. Many people add peas and other veggies as well. The batter of the bread comprises of soaked rice and chana dal. Other vital ingredients are green chillis and garlic. The best part of Dhuska is that one can make it in a jiffy and is super easy as well. Coming to the mutton curry, the same is one of a kind that will leave you wanting for more.

Check out the method and ingredient list right here:

The Holi special recipe of Dhuska & Bihari Style Mutton Curry is provided by Celebrity Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay.

Ingredients

3 cups of rice

½ cup chana dal

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp black peppercorns

1 tsp grated ginger

1 tsp chopped green chilli

1 tbsp chopped coriander

½ tsp cumin powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

Salt, to taste

200 ml oil, for deep frying

Method

Soak the rice and chana dal together overnight. The next morning, drain them, reserving half a cup of the soaking water. Grind the dal, rice, garlic, black peppercorns, and the reserved soaking to a thick batter in a mixer.

Take out the batter in a bowl, and add the ginger, green chilli, coriander, cumin and turmeric powders, and salt. Mix well.

Heat the oil in a shallow frying pan over a medium-high flame. Pour in a ladleful of the batter, letting the mixture spread into a dhuska. Cook the dhuska for two to three minutes on each side or until it starts getting a lovely red color. Repeat with the remaining batter. Drain the dhuskas on kitchen towels, and serve hot.

Bihari Halwai Style Mutton

Ingredients

1 kg Lamb

3 tbsp vegetable oil

For curry

5 Onions sliced

1/2 tbsp Turmeric powder

1/2 tbsp Red Chilli Powder

1/2 tbsp Coriander powder

to taste Salt

7 tbsp vegetable oil

Whole spices for phoran (tempering)

1 Bay Leaf

4 Black pepper

1 tsp Cardamom powder

2 Cardamom black

2 Red Chillies dry

1 tsp Cumin Seeds

Garam masala

1 tsp Coriander seed toasted

handful Coriander Leaves

8 Garlic cloves

4 Green Chillies

2-inch ginger

3 Cardamom

to taste Salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Method

First, let’s prepare the “garam masala” paste. In a small grinder, add all the ingredients for garam masala along with oil and salt, grind till a smooth paste.

Rinse the mutton, and then pat dry it.

Heat 2-3tbsp of oil in a deep, heavy-bottomed pan, add the clean mutton and sauté till they get slightly brown. Take them out in a plate and keep it aside.

Now in the same pan, heat 6 tbsp of oil, add the whole spices for phoran, let them crackle.

Now add the sliced onion, sauté till golden brown.

Add the prepared garam masala, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and coriander powder, add 2 tbsp. of water. Sauté till oil begins to separate from the masala.

Add the mutton and salt, mix everything together. Cover with water. Cook for 40 minutes at low flame.

Serve hot garnished with fresh coriander.

