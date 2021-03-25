Holi 2021: 2 Delicious mithai recipes from Chef Sanjyot Keer to celebrate the festival of colours

Ingredients:

Cashew nuts (Kaju) 500 gm

Jaggery (gud) 125 gm

Water 50 ml

Pistachios (pista) (powdered) for garnish

Method:

1.Grind the cashew in a food processor or a grinder to get a fine powder. Make sure to grind in short intervals on pulse mode, grinding continuously will make the cashew moist as its oil will release. You can keep the cashew powder grainy or fine depending on how smooth or grainy you want your kaju katlis to be.

2.Set a non-stick wok on medium heat, add jaggery and water, mix and melt the jaggery, cook until the jaggery comes to one string consistency. To check, take a drop and try to stick between your thumb and index finger, if a single thread is formed you are good to go.

3.Add the powdered cashew nuts to the wok, mix and combine well, cook for 1-2 minutes keeping the flame on medium to low heat.

4.Transfer the mixture to a butter paper and place another butter paper over it.

5.Use a rolling pin and flatten the mixture as thin or thick as your preference.

6.Remove the top butter paper and garnish it with the powdered pistachios, press the powdered pistachios lightly with a clean spatula and allow it to rest for half an hour to set.

7.After half an hour rest, cut the katli in a diamond shape with a sharp and clean knife. You can also apply aluminium foil over the katlis as you get in the sweet shop. Your katlis are ready, serve it to your guest, family, friends.

Recipe of Rasmalai

Rest time: 4 hours

Prep time: 45 mins

Cooking time: 1 hour

Serves: 10

For flavoured milk

Ingredients:

Milk 1.5 liter

Almonds 2 tbsp (slivers)

Pistachio 2 tbsp (slivers)

Cardamom powder 1 tsp

Sugar 1 cup

Saffron strands 15-20 nos.

Method:

1.Set a heavy bottom deep pan on medium-low heat, add milk and keep stirring in between with light hands to bring it to a boil. Add almonds, pistachio, cardamom powder, sugar and saffron strands. You can adjust the quantity of sugar according to your palate.

2.Mix well and cook on a low flame for 15-20 minutes while stirring in intervals. The milk by now has been reduced a little bit, take it from the flame and cool down to room temperature.

For Chena