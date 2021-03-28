Holi 2021: 4 Traditional and healthy snacks with expert tips from a dietician to make at home

Are you all geared up to celebrate Holi in a traditional way at home? Here are dietician backed festive treats shared by Vidhi Chawla you can make at home on Holi. Find out more.

Holi or any other festival is incomplete without traditional foods. Delicious snacks such as gujiyas, thandai, malpua, malai kulfi, and others are an important part of the festival of colours, which has been embedded in our culture and traditions for centuries. Holi is a festival that is celebrated with much enthusiasm all over the country. People prepare festive treats at home and celebrate with family members, putting colours on each other and drinking thandai on a sunny afternoon.

This may not only cause you to gain weight, but it can also cause an upset stomach, acidity, and other health issues, all of which can be a nuisance during your favourite festival.

Here are some healthy snacks you can prepare at home this Holi as shared by dietician Vidhi Chawla.

Baked gujiya

Gujiyas are sweet dumplings traditionally made with a Maida and a khoya filling. Dry fruits are also used in the filling. To add a healthy twist to gujiya, you can change both the filling and the cover. Unrefined flour should be used instead of refined white flour. Choose a mixture of whole wheat and millets such as jawar, bajra, and ragi. Half whole wheat and half of each of these millets can be used. In terms of the filling, khoya can be swapped out for coconut. Grate the coconut and mix in some nutritious nuts like walnuts, pistachios, and other nuts. You can bake your gujiya on your Air fryer to make it more nutritious.

Ragi malpua

It reminds me of a fried pancake. Maida, sugar, rava, khoya, fennel seeds, cardamom powder, and milk are used to make this traditional sweet. Malpua, like gujiya, has a white flour base that can be quickly replaced with whole wheat, ragi flour and oats. You can add jaggery rather than sugar, which is certainly a better choice.

Low calorie thandai

When it comes to Holi, thandai is a must. To combat the summer, a Holi thandai provides the body with the goodness of dry fruits and nuts. Toned or soya milk, powdered jaggery (gud), and some millets like Ragi flour can be used to make a low-calorie thandai. This can be combined with crushed or powdered almonds. . When served chilled, it tastes better.

Steamed or baked pakoras

Pokodas are usually made from potatoes, particularly during festivities such as Holi, which is the most common. Replace potatoes with methi or bathua leaves. You can also add chopped onions, cumin seeds, and any other spices you want. Steam it to remove the stickiness before baking it at a high temperature for a short time until golden brown. Serve these pakoras with chilled yoghurt.

