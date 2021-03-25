Holi 2021: 5 Scrumptious delicacies to try this Holi

Every street, every city, every corner, and every colour has a story to tell, but the spirit of Holi remains the same. So check out these 5 delicious dishes that you can make to invoke the festive spirit.

Red, green, yellow, countless memories with the lively crowd running around and splash of vibrant frenzy colours. Holi hai! A spring of unbound fun and frolic!! The most awaited festival is here, this is the only festival where food and fun go hand in hand. Apart from colours, the delicious, mouth-watering food being served for the festival is worth living for. In India, no celebration is complete without food and drinks, although food from India varies from region to region but never compromising its taste. Well here is a list of some delicacies items that are enjoyed by all.

Gujiya :

This delicacy sure tops the list for Holi special food items. A classic dessert with a delicious stuffing of coconut and nuts along with mawa and a crispy outer layer deep fried and served. Just the fragrance will make anyone drool, no wonder Gujiya are the star sweet for Holi.

Gol Gappe :

'GolGappa' the name itself is irresistible. A crispy puri filled with rage and sour, spicy, sweet, tangy water, isn't it so tempting? It is a must-eat snack for everyone.

Dal Kachorri :

One of the most popular and tantalizing snacks, well just one bite will make you realize its temptation. Stuffed with spices along with Erhard and crispy fried is served with green and sweet tamarind chutney.

Thandai :

When you think of Holi, Thandai will surely cross your mind. It is prepared with an array of recipes and an assortment of spices mixed well in milk. Some also add bhang, a delighting beverage for the spring sun.

Kanji Vada:

An unusual drink that is super scrumptious and refreshing along with its sour, spicy, and zingy taste winning everyone’s heart. A perfect spring appetizer that none can be able to resist.

Every street, every city, every corner, and every colour has a story to tell, but the spirit of Holi remains the same. The festival brings everyone together in peace and harmony by celebrating the onset of spring with colours of joy, prosperity, and happiness.

