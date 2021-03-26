Holi 2021: 5 step recipe to make delicious Gujiya at home
The festival of Holi is incomplete without the delicious Gujiya. In India, it is a tradition to make Gujiyas on Holi and satiate your sweet tooth cravings. Gujiya is a sweet dish that is filled with khoya and dry fruits.
It is made of flour and is deep-fried in ghee. The outer layer is crisp and flaky while the filling is sweet. So here is a simple recipe to make this quintessential Holi dish at home in just 5 steps and get into the festive spirit!
Step 1
Mix 4 cups of refined flour with 1 ½ cup of water and 1 cup of ghee in a bowl. Knead to make a soft dough for the outside covering of the Gujiya. Let it sit for an hour.
Step 2
Saute ¼ cup of semolina and 250 grams of khoya in a pan for a few minutes till they turn light golden. Add 1 cup of sugar, 1 tbsp of cardamom powder and 1 tsp of roughly chopped almonds to this mixture.
Step 3
You can also dry roast some nuts like cashews, pistachios, etc. in a pan and add these to the khoya mixture to enhance the texture and the flavour of the filling.
Step 4
Make small balls from the prepared dough and give it a semi-circular shape. Add 1-2 tbsp of the prepared filling and seal the corners properly to secure the filling.
Step 5
Heat some ghee or clarified butter in a pan and deep fry the Gujiya for a few minutes till it turns light golden. Garnish with some slivered pistachios and other nuts and serve it.
Also Read: Holi 2021: 2 Delicious mithai recipes from Chef Sanjyot Keer to celebrate the festival of colours