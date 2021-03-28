Holi 2021: Quick and easy Thandai recipe to beat the heat this Holi with expert tips from a dietician

Holi means colours, thandai, gujiya and lots of Indian snacks that one can simply gorge on all day long. Thandai is the popular beverage consumed during Holi and we are here to give you tips on how to make the perfect healthy thandai with expert tips from a dietician, Vidhi Chawla.

Holi is a festival of colours celebrated with much enthusiasm in India. People from across the country play with colours, drink up and gorge on Indian sweets and popular snacks.

Thandai, a popular Indian beverage, is commonly associated with milk, as well as nuts and seeds! What if there was a way to make this sweet, delicious drink without the dairy thick milk? Learn how to make thandai with almond milk in no time with just a few tips from an expert dietician, Vidhi Chawla.

Thandai means ‘something that cools’ and once you try it, you will want more of this sweet, chilled and nutty drink. It makes you feel cooler and has a slew of other health benefits. It also functions as an immediate energizer.

Benefits of poppy seeds, melon seeds and black pepper:

Melon seeds are high in nutrients such as folate, iron, zinc, copper, magnesium, and potassium. These seeds are known to be exceptionally nutritious due to their high rich in amino acids, proteins, and vitamin B complex. Both of these nutrients work together to improve the body's metabolism.

High levels of dietary fibre, B vitamins, and many essential minerals, such as calcium, phosphorus, iron, magnesium, and zinc, have all been linked to digestive, heart, and immune health in the tiny poppy seed. Also, Black pepper helps to lower cholesterol, regulate blood sugar, and maintain brain and gut health.

Method for making thandai Paste:

Put almonds, pistachios, poppy seeds (khus khus), melon seeds, dried rose petals, fennel seeds, and black pepper in a mixing bowl.

Soak these ingredients in warm water. Cover and set aside for at least one to two hours. If you use room temperature water, you can keep it overnight.

Add 4 tablespoon of pre-roasted finger millet (Ragi) flour to a deep pan and whisk it with 1 cup lukewarm water while constantly stirring. Bring the mixture to a boil, then remove it from the heat and set it aside to cool.

When the soaking is over, transfer the whole mixture, including the soaking water, to a grinder or blender jar to make the thandai paste. If you think you need more water, apply it gradually so that the paste has a thick consistency and does not become runny. If you think there isn't enough water, add more to achieve the perfect pasty consistency. Using a decent grinder or blender to make the paste, as it should be very fine.

Add the remaining ingredients, including honey for sweetness, green cardamom seeds, and saffron.

Create a fine paste out of the mixture. Place in a bowl and set aside. If it is not going to be used right away, cover and refrigerate it.

Method for making thandai:

To make thandai, place about 4 tablespoons of thandai and ragi paste in a glass. Fill the glass halfway with chilled water. If you want, you can make it with half almond milk and half water. Mix thoroughly.

If you want a smoother texture, sieve the thandai.

Garnish with rose petals or sliced almonds or pista.

Serve immediately or refrigerate if served later.

