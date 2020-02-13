Homemade Digestive Biscuits: Check out the easy recipe of digestive biscuits

Digestive biscuits are always on the top of the priority list for health-conscious people. You can now make this biscuit at your home as well. Check out the recipe below.

Digestive biscuits are always the most preferable ones among health-conscious people for being rich in fibre and having a lesser amount of flour. These are also known as sweet-meal biscuits first originated in Scotland in 1839 by two Scottish doctors. This has been termed as digestive with the belief that these biscuits have antacid properties. There are digestive biscuits produced by different companies and they are available in the markets. But you can make digestive biscuits at home as well. So, check out the easy recipe of digestive biscuits.

Ingredients to make it

1- 100-gram oatmeal/ plus some extra for rolling out.

2- 50-gram wholemeal flour.

3- 50-gram white flour.

4- 50-gram sugar.

5- A pinch of salt.

6- 0.5 tsp bicarbonate soda.

7- 75-gram butter/ take some extra for greasing.

8- 1 egg.

Method to prepare it:

1- Preheat the oven on 190 degrees Centigrade.

2- Now, take a baking tray and grease it well with butter.

3- Take a large mixing bowl and put all the dry ingredients and mix them together.

4- Then, mix butter to it to make this mixture like breadcrumbs.

5- Then, whisk the egg into the mixture and make it like a dough.

6- Now, put this dough on oatmeal and make a thick consistency but not more than 0.5 cm.

7- Now, take a round cutter of 8 cm to take round biscuits out of the dough and put them on the baking tray.

8- Put the baking tray with the biscuits in the preheated oven and set the timer for 15-20 minutes. The biscuits have to have a light golden brown colour.

9- Wait for the biscuits to cool down then transfer them in an airtight jar.

