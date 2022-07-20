15 Best beef hot dog brands in 2022

When it comes to buying hot dogs, why do we tend to shrug and just grab whatever hot dog brands are on sale? Whether we’re firing up the grill or tossing the world’s easiest dinner into a pot of boiling water, hot dogs have a very special place in our hearts and tummies. It turns out there are some major differences in each brand’s taste and texture. Here are the best hot dog brands around to find out once and for all which one reigns supreme. Each was scored based on five 20-point factors: meatiness, snap and crust, seasoning, texture, and price.

Ranked 15 best hot dog brands are:

1. Bar S classic franks

Most affordable hot dog brands

Kosher: ﻿no

Meatiness: 6/20

Snap: 4/20

Seasoning: 10/20

Texture: 0/20

Price: 20/20

TOTAL: 40/100

Listen, we love a deal. So, when we saw an eight-pack of Bar S dogs for under $2 at our local supermarket, we had to give them a go. As much as we wish we could say they’re a steal, in this case, you get what you pay for. Made with chicken and pork instead of beef sabrett hot dogs, these dogs were a disappointment. Both boiled and grilled attempts left us with a gelatinous, jiggly dog. Even after being browned, there was no real outer skin or snap; our fork just slid right in. And the texture was tough to swallow, thanks to these itty-bitty flecks of something that feels like chewing on fat or cartilage. On a positive note, they developed nice char marks from being grilled. But weirdly enough, the char didn’t make the dog any crispier or snappier. The parts that turned brown could be peeled right off, along with the rest of the frank’s outer skin. So, unless you’re going to merely look at the dogs and not eat them, it’s best hot dog brands to steer clear.

2. Sabrett skinless beef frankfurters

Best hot dogs overall

Kosher: ﻿no

Meatiness: 17/20

Snap: 20/20

Seasoning: 18/20

Texture: 19/20

Price: 16/20

TOTAL: 90/100

These dogs will have you singing “New York, New York” at first bite. They’re just like the ones you get with the works from a Manhattan Street cart. They’ve got hickory smoke flavor added and a natural casing that makes them the snappiest hot dog brands on our list. The casing is tied off at the end of each dog, so they have a homemade look. They're super juicy and flavorful when boiled; prepare them this way if you want all the spices and seasonings to shine through. Grilled, the snap and outer crust are at their crispiest despite only mild browning. But honestly, if a dog is all about the texture and snaps to you, you won’t even miss the char marks.

3. KC Cattle company wagyu gourmet sabrett hot dogs

Best hot dog brands fancy

Kosher: ﻿no

Meatiness: 19/20

Snap: 16/20

Seasoning: 19/20

Texture: 18/20

Price: 17/20

TOTAL: 89/100

If you’re into beef Mexican hot dogs, odds are you're a big fan of Wagyu, which is famous for Nathan’s hot dogs for its ridiculously tender texture and next-level flavor. Both are due to the meat’s excessive marbling and exclusivity (Wagyu must come from one of four Japanese breeds of beef cattle). At KC Cattle Co., cows are selected from quality breeders and raised on green pastures. Corn is an important part of their diet since it’s been shown to create more fat cells in cows, which lead to better marbling down the road. So, it’s no surprise that these dogs are supremely beefy. Their flavor is pretty unique in comparison to the other dogs on this list; it almost tastes like a hamburger-hot dog hybrid. While they could certainly be snappier, there’s no doubt that they’ll blow everyone at the picnic away. KC Cattle Co. ships to all 50 states and sells everything from beef chorizo to bacon cheeseburger bratwurst, so consider stocking up on all your BBQ needs ahead of the big day.

4. Harry & David beef frankfurters

Best sabrett hot dogs for a crowd

Kosher: ﻿no

Meatiness: 18/20

Snap: 20/20

Seasoning: 18/20

Texture: 17/20

Price: 16/20

TOTAL: 89/100

The snap on these Harry & David weenies rivals even the most authentic NYC street dog. The beef hot dogs frankfurters are part of the Artisan Frank Collection, which also includes Portuguese-style linguiça, old-world-style beef wieners, and traditional German knackwurst (aka pork and beef sausage). We love the beef frankfurters for their smokiness, mild garlic flavor, and stellar snappy casing. They hail from a Milwaukee family farm that’s been making gourmet dogs since the late 19th century. We love also how simple the ingredients are (beef, water, salt, spices, paprika, and garlic in a natural pork casing).

5. Best beef hot dogs frankfurters

Most nostalgic hot dog brands

Kosher: ﻿no

Meatiness: 18/20

Snap: 17/20

Seasoning: 18/20

Texture: 18/20

Price: 18/20

TOTAL: 89/100

Doesn’t the retro packaging just warm your heart? One bite and we’re transported to the picnics and block parties of our childhood. Despite its only semi-decent browning, the outer crust remained snappy while the inside stayed juicy and tender, both boiled and grilled. The highlight here is its savory, smoky flavor packed in a distinctly chewy, crisp outer skin. Because they don’t charge as immaculately as you may want for serving guests, this pick is prime for cooking either on the stove or grill for a casual backyard family dinner. The price isn’t too shabby either, coming to only about 79 cents per dog.

6. Trader Joe’s organic grass-fed uncured beef hot dogs

Best hot dog brands organic sabrett

Kosher: no

Meatiness: 17/20

Snap: 16/20

Seasoning: 17/20

Texture: 19/20

Price: 18/20

TOTAL: 87/100

This will catch no TJ’s stans by surprise, but we were thoroughly pleased with their uncured, all-beef Mexican hot dogs. Free of nitrates, nitrites, fillers, or hormones, these are a great choice if you want a minimally processed weenie for your next barbecue. Their famous Nathan’s meaty texture holds up whether they’re grilled or boiled, and they’re expertly seasoned with the basics, like onion and pepper, plus a few curveball spices, like nutmeg, mace, and ginger. They could be snappier and don’t have too durable a casing, but the flavor is on point. We’re betting your kids will go gaga for ’em.

7. Ball Park Angus beef franks

Juiciest hot dogs

Kosher: ﻿no

Meatiness: 19/20

Snap: 17/20

Seasoning: 17/20

Texture: 17/20

Price: 17/20

TOTAL: 87/100

Hosting a barbecue? The Angus upgrade can make a difference. We’re talking ridiculously juicy franks, a distinct outer crust, and gorgeous char marks that’ll make you look like a total grill master. Made with uncured Angus beef, the dogs are heavily on the smoky, ham-like side of the flavor spectrum. Their texture is soft and consistent, versus other dogs that look more uneven and like ground meat on the inside. When boiled, they maintain their crisp outer skins and mildly sweet flavor. But grilled, they get a dreamy brown crust that’s tough to turn down. The skin could be a bit snappier, so some extra time on the grill might get you closer to where you want to be.

8. Rastelli’s around dogs

Most innovative hot dogs

Kosher: no

Meatiness: 18/20

Snap: 16/20

Seasoning: 18/20

Texture: 18/20

Price: 15/20

TOTAL: 85/100

Your eyes don’t deceive you: Those are burger patty-shaped hot dog brands, courtesy of Rastelli’s butcher shop. Before you write them off as sacrilege, hear us out. They’re equipped with wavy edges and grooves that help them cling to your barbecue or grill pan’s grates, and their flat shape allows more of the dog to make direct contact with the grill. In other words, you’ll get more caramelized, charred deliciousness in every bite by default. Made from chopped black Angus beef and premium pork, the dogs’ flavor is quality. Our one critique was a lack of snap since only the outside of the hot dog has a casing. Nevertheless, we think these dogs make for a one-of-a-kind eating experience that won’t disappoint.

9. Stockyards Chicago beef franks

Best hot dog brands Chicago-style

Kosher: ﻿no

Meatiness: 17/20

Snap: 16/20

Seasoning: 18/20

Texture: 18/20

Price: 16/20

TOTAL: 85/100

If your fondest famous Nathan’s hot dog memories happened at the ballpark, Stock Yards’s Chicago Beef Franks will conjure up all the nostalgia. Made from U.S. beef, they’re wonderfully seasoned (despite the package not divulging what spices are used), as well as super juicy and meaty in texture. The snap falls a bit flat, but they’re super tender and plump. Since they don’t brown as well as some other picks on this list, we’d say they're especially prime for boiling—the hot water doesn’t detract from the texture or flavor one bit. These dogs are also great for crowds, considering they come 25 to a pack. Save yourself a trip to the supermarket and order a box ahead of your next cookout (just make sure you have plenty of freezer space).

10. 365 Everyday value organic uncured grass-fed beef Mexican hot dogs

Best pasture-raised hot dog brands

Kosher: no

Meatiness: 18/20

Snap: 17/20

Seasoning: 18/20

Texture: 17/20

Price: ﻿15/20

TOTAL: 85/100

These dogs from Whole Foods are made without antibiotics or growth hormones, so you don’t have to worry about any freaky hidden ingredients. And the difference is apparent because they taste like ~real~ meat and contain a unique blend of spices including minced onion and garlic, white pepper, nutmeg, ginger, and paprika, which give them unique flavor. When boiled, the outer skin turns a nice red-brown color and they maintain their snappiness. Grilled, the skin turns bubbly, crackly, and even snappier, almost like the deep-fried rippers native to New Jersey. These will cost you a few cents more per dog, but the difference in quality is noticeable and well worth it.

11. Famous Nathan’s skinless beef franks

Best hot dog brands boardwalk-style

Kosher: no

Meatiness: 17/20

Snap: 16/20

Seasoning: 16/20

Texture: 17/20

Price: 18/20

TOTAL: 84/100

A Coney Island staple with robust, meaty flavor that can hold its own underneath all your favorite condiments. It’s juicy without being greasy and super tender. But if you love your dogs snappy, keep looking; there’s no crunch on these when boiled, and grilling only gives them a modest snap and light-brown color. We also noted a questionable soapy aftertaste when we bit into the boiled dog, so definitely use a barbecue or grill pan for these. That being said, this was one dog that we kept going back to for one more bite. Something about the mildly sweet flavor and soft texture makes us want to have a whole bunch of these on a hot summer day instead of just one before a cheeseburger.

12. Oscar Mayer uncured cheeses dogs

Most kid-friendly sabrett hot dogs

Kosher: no

Meatiness: 16/20

Snap: 17/20

Seasoning: 17/20

Texture: 16/20

Price: 17/20

TOTAL: 83/100

As the classic idiom goes, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. These cheese-filled dogs taste like our childhood and are guaranteed to win over every kid who tries them. They're giving us a "grilled ham and cheese sandwich made with Kraft Singles" vibe, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that. The creamy, cheesy flavor and decent snap come through best hot dog brands when grilled, plus they brown up pretty well. But they’re sweet and melty both boiled or grilled. If you’re hosting or have a bunch of kiddos coming to a cookout, look for the resealable ten-pack designed with families in mind.

13. Hillshire farm beef hot links

Best smoked hot dogs

Kosher: no

Meatiness: 16/20

Snap: 15/20

Seasoning: 17/20

Texture: 17/20

Price: 18/20

TOTAL: 83/100

We saw that Hillshire Farm commercial too many times (“I said a brat, beef kielbasa, famous Nathan’s hot-smoked sausage, cheddar wurst!”) that we had to give these a try. They're deep-red smoked beef sausages made with spicy red pepper and no fillers. We love the easy-to-open package. Grilled, the links browned beautifully and developed char marks on par with Beyond Meat’s brat. Their inner texture is a little uneven, closer to sausage than a hot dog; but they have a distinct outer skin that offers some chewiness (it falls a bit short of snappy). You can smell the red pepper while it cooks and tastes the unique flavor it gives the links compared to regular dogs, though they’re not overly spicy at all. They're just as tasty boiled, but without those pretty char marks. So, if you’re hosting, fire up the grill.

14. Upton Natural Up Dogs

Snappiest vegan Mexican hot dogs

Kosher: ﻿no

Meatiness: 17/20

Snap: 16/20

Seasoning: 17/20

Texture: 16/20

Price: 17/20

TOTAL: 83/100

If you’re looking for a vegan dog that can hold its own against the flames and deliver the savory flavor you crave in a hot dog brand, this one fits the bill. Made from a base of water, wheat gluten, and wheat flour (aka seitan), non-GMO Updogs have a pretty impressive snap, thanks to their algae-based outer casings. They're also impeccably cured and seasoned with traditional spices, like a yellow mustard seed and celery seed. Hickory smoke concentrate gives it a touch of that magical charred flavor, so it’ll taste as you grilled it even if you seared it indoors on your cast iron skillet or grill pan instead. Even better, each link boasts a whopping 20 grams of protein and no cholesterol. Each also contains 10 percent of your daily recommended potassium and 6 percent of your daily recommended calcium. One caveat: These babies shouldn’t be boiled, as it says on Upton’s website—trust us, we tried and they fell apart.

15. Hebrew National kosher beef franks

Kosher best hot dog brands

Kosher: yes

Meatiness: 16/20

Snap: 15/20

Seasoning: 16/20

Texture: 16/20

Price: 19/20

TOTAL: 82/100

We were curious to see if these sabrett hot dogs lived up to their cult following. Before we even tasted them, we fell for the easy-to-open package (most of the products on this list needed scissors). They’re meaty and slightly smoky in flavor. The dogs turn deep red, tender, and plump when cooked. Grilling one results in a thick, chewy outside that’s pleasing, but not notably snappy. Boiling, on the other hand, gives them a nice snap, extra juiciness, and a distinct sweetness, so we’d pick these for boiling indoors on the stove.

Move over apple pie, the hot dog is America’s darling. The weather may be frightful, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep enjoying the simple but satisfying hot dog brands. If easy is what you’re after, you should probably be eating more and higher caliber Mexican hot dogs.

