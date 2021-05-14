How Chia Seeds are highly beneficial for health during the COVID 19 crisis?

Chia Seeds are rich immunity boosters

Rich source of Omega 3: Sixty percent of the oil in chia seeds is from these omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 fatty acids have shown a beneficial effect on cardiovascular health (lowering cholesterol, regulating heart rhythms and blood pressure, preventing blood clots, decreasing inflammation). The fiber in chia seeds is mainly soluble fiber and mucilage, the substance responsible for the gluey texture of moistened chia seeds.

These fibres may help to lower LDL cholesterol and slow down digestion, which can prevent blood sugar spikes after eating a meal and promote a feeling of fullness.

Rich in Protein

Chia seeds provide double the protein content in comparison to any other seed. With 17g of protein in 100g of chia seeds, this superfood is a must-have for people who prefer a vegetarian diet. They also have a good balance of essential amino acids, which helps the body to make use of the protein content. This is very useful for the COVID-19 recovery diet.

Improves Blood Sugar Control

COVID-19’s severity in diabetics is seen to be much higher than anyone without comorbidities. Therefore, including chia seeds in their diet as a preventive food for type 2 diabetes is recommended as chia seeds reduce insulin resistance and improve blood sugar control.

Super high in antioxidants

Antioxidants are helpful in reducing the free radicals in the body to prevent infection, diseases like cancer and slow down aging.

A versatile superfood

Chia seeds can be consumed easily with fruits, smoothies and even with plain water. The versatility of these seeds makes it a great ingredient for desserts.

