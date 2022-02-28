How to make Chiroti Halu the dish that charmed Ranveer Singh at his in-laws’ home in Bengaluru

We all look forward to going back to our hometowns and savouring the sweet treats and snacks that are a local delicacy back home. And it appears actress Deepika Padukone did precisely this on her trip to Bengaluru recently. It appears actor Ranveer Singh accompanied his wife to his in-laws’ home for a relaxed weekend, as he shared snippets of his lazy Sunday on Instagram.

The actor gave us a glimpse into his day with old pictures of his father-in-law Prakash Padukone and childhood a photo of Deepika along with a video of a mouth-watering South Indian dessert called ‘chiroti’ that he seemed to relish.

All about the delectable Chiroti

For the uninitiated, the delectable Chiroti or Chirote is a crispy and flaky golden-brown dessert much like a poori that is mainly dished up in Karnataka. Although, variations of the dish are served in Maharashtra and Telangana (particularly in Nalgonda). It is popularly called Pheni or Padhir peni in other states, but the Chiroti Halu is a festive special that is prepared on weddings or special occasions. It appears the Padukones’ dished up Chiroti when their son-in-law was visiting and it sure seems to have won his heart.

All you shall need to whip up this dessert is some maida, rava or semolina, ghee or refined oil and some powdered sugar for the garnish along with some roasted almonds or cashews. Take a look at a recipe that explains how you can prepare this delight at home-

Once you’ve whipped up this dish, you can serve it with badam milk as an exquisite sweet treat!

