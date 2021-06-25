How to make delicious chocolate chip cookies with simple ingredients at home

This weekend treat your family and friends to yummy choco-chip cookies perfect for a house party. Learn the step by step process here.

The weekend is here! If you want to try some cooking and baking we have got all the instructions and products to help you make the ultimate, most delicious choco-chip cookie ever.

Waiting to invite your friends and throw a mini house party? Well, now is the best time as you can make them taste your homemade cookies and get feedback in person. Before we start let me tell you baking needs patience and a lot of butter. This cookie is slightly crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside and is everything a cookie connoisseur could possibly ask for.

First, take all-purpose flour which is our major ingredient for baking a cookie. Unbleached enriched hard wheat flour is rich in vitamin B3 and B1 which gives you strength.

2¼ cup all-purpose flour

Price: 15.99 USD

Buy Now

Add some salt and baking soda to the flour and mix well. The baking soda is responsible for making cookies rise and become light and fluffy. So just add a small amount of it and don’t pour it all.

1 teaspoon of baking soda

Price:13.16 USD

Buy Now

This sea-salt bottle comes with an in-built grinder making it a perfect handy and easy to use.

½ teaspoon salt

Price:12.88 USD

Buy Now

Set the mixture aside and pick a large bowl with some sugar and butter. Mixt them with an electric beater or with a spatula just like what you did for Dalgona Coffee. Continue the process until the mixture becomes fluffy and soft. Add more sugar if you are a sweet tooth and lessen the amount if you don’t want the sugar to overpower your cookie’s taste.

1 cup softened butter

Price:2.99 USD

Buy Now

¾ Granulated sugar

Price:8.99 USD

Buy Now

¾ Grown sugar

Price:2.24 USD

Buy Now

Now is the time to give all the flavours and essence to your cookie. Mix the flour mixture to the sugar-butter knead and beat an egg and add the vanilla essence and stir until the dough stiffens. Mix really well if you want to have really soft and delightful cookies.

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

Price:7.60 USD

Buy Now

To the kneaded dough add some choco chips. This is not only going to give your cookies the chocolate flavour but also an aesthetic appearance making one crave for more cookies.

2 cups choco chips

Price: 2.41 USD

Buy Now

Your cookie mixture is now all ready. Take a scoop from the mixture and place it on ungreased cookie sheets. Make sure you place each rounded tablespoon of the cookie mixture 2 inches apart. Bake them for 10 minutes until the centres become soft. Then remove from the sheets and cool it completely for 20-25 minutes. Store it in airtight containers for later or munch them all right away!

Try your hands on this choco chip cookie recipe this weekend and tell us in the comments below.

