How to make delicious raspberry swirl cheesecake at home easily in mere 30 minutes

The rich sweet-tart made with cream and soft cheese and a crispy base is something your taste buds can’t resist. Here is the easy-to-make recipe to treat yourself and take away the mid-week blues.

This sweet dessert found its origin in ancient Greece. The layered cake, since then, is a favourite among everyone who loves creamy cheese and has a sweet tooth for sweet delicacies. Modern-day cheesecake comes in two types - baked and unbaked. Here we are going to prepare baked raspberry swirl cheesecake aka heaven in the mouth with easily available products that you can shop from Amazon and step by step guide to help you master the art of baking the yummiest cheesecake in mere thirty minutes.

First, as you pre-heat your oven to 350°F, pick a pie pan and add the required amount of graham cracker crumbs. These crumbs are going to be our cheesecake’s crispy base. You can also use crushed oreo biscuits if you love the chocolate flavour but for a raspberry cheesecake let's not take the oreo flavour until you love the mixed taste.

1½ graham cracker crumbs

Let’s add sugar, salt, and a lot of butter to the crumbs. This mixture is the bottom layer of our cheesecake- the crust. Thoroughly mix all the ingredients. As we are taking 1 ½ cup of crumbs, use 1¼ cup of confectioners' sugar, 5 ⅓ tablespoons (which is 74g) of melted butter, and ⅛ teaspoon salt to create the crispy and strong crust.

1¼ confectioners' sugar

Set the mixture of the crust as a thicker layer on the bottom and up the sides of the pie pan. And leave it aside undisturbed.

Now, let’s start preparing the best part of our cheesecake - the filling. In a bowl mix cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Take 452g of creamy cheese and mix it with 152g of granulated sugar at room temperature.

Cream Cheese Cups

Granulated Sugar

Add two large eggs and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract to this cheese-sugar mixture. The eggs level up the cake and vanilla gives it the sweet fragrance and flavour.

Vanilla Extract

Now beat the mixture until you get the desired creamy consistency. To avoid beating too much air into the batter we recommend you use a mixer set at low-medium speed.

Make sure the cream cheese is softened and is at room temperature to avoid lumps.

Set the pie pan with crust into a baking sheet and pour the cheese filling on it. Now add the raspberry jam as the top-most layer and swirl the jam gently into the filling with a butter knife or toothpick. You can create pretty patterns but make sure not to combine the raspberry and the cheese filling completely.

Seedless Red Raspberry Jam

Place the mixture inside the movie and bake it for 20 minutes. Take out the tray and shield the crust with aluminium foil and bake again for 10 minutes.

Remove the cheesecake from the oven and allow it to cool. Refrigerate it before serving the cool tasty raspberry swirl cheesecake with fresh fruits on decorative plates with spoons and forks.

