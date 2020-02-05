How to make Mozzarella Cheese at home: Check out the step by step guide

Here is the step by step guide on how to prepare Mozarella Cheese. The recipe is super easy and can be prepared in a jiffy. Read on to know more.

Cheese is one of the healthy food items that you should include in the diet. However, many people complain about its fat and sodium content among others. But you cannot ignore the fact that it is one of the best sources of protein, calcium and several other nutrients. Did you know that cheese aids in weight loss and also prevents heart diseases and osteoporosis among others? For the unversed, it is made by adding acid or bacteria to milk. The nutrition and taste of cheese depend on the type of milk.

Today, we are talking about one of the healthy cheese, mozzarella cheese. Yes, it is the same cheese which is used in generous amounts over the pizza that we all almost love to devour. Speaking of the same, it is softer, moist and less aged, unlike others. It originated in South Italy and is usually made from buffalo or cow’s milk. Talking about the nutritional profile of it, the same is a great source of the bone-building mineral calcium and protein. The best part is that it hardly has sodium. This particular type of cheese is all-encompassing and can be added in salads, soups, sandwiches and omelettes among others.

If you want to know how to make mozzarella cheese at home, then you are at the right place, as we are giving a step-by-step guide to preparing the same. It is super simple and after learning the recipe, you would want to make it right away.

The first step is to warm full-fat milk and turn if off. Later, add white vinegar and keep adding it in parts and stir the milk continuously. Milk will start curdling and you will get fresh paneer. Strain it out and drain the excess water. Keep squeezing the paneer till all the water is drained out. Finally, you will be left with a dry blob of cottage cheese. The next step is the add the blob of paneer in hot water for a few minutes and squeeze it again and later dip it in cold water and refrigerate it later. The steps of hot and cold water will help the cheese to get elasticity. Follow this video tutorial mentioned below for more clarity on the steps. In the video, the preparation of the cheese is done without using any rennet solution.

Check out the video tutorial right below:

