How to pick up the right mangoes? Find out

If you have been mistakenly buying the wrong mangoes then learn the technique to pick up fresh mangoes for the ultimate delight. Read on to know the steps of buying the right mangoes.

Mango is the only reason to love and wait for the summer season. The king of fruits is loved by all Indians for its juicy, rich and sweet flavour. Mango belongs to the flowering plant Mangifera and is available in different variations. Some of the most popular mango varieties are Alphonso, Kesar, Dasheri, Amrapali, Badami, Langra, Chausa, Neelum and others. But how do you choose the right mangoes?

You might have bought mangoes of bad quality mistakenly. You have to first understand their freshness before buying. And there is a specific technique for that. So, here we have discussed how you can pick the best quality mangoes for you. Read on to know the techniques.

Steps to choose the right mango for you:

1- Don’t focus on the colour of the fruit. You have to understand its ripeness by touching it.

2- A ripe mango will be soft to touch. But your fingers won’t fully sink in the skin if you slightly press on it.

3- Observe them because a fully ripened mango looks full, plump and rounded. They may have certain brown spots on the skin and that is fine.

4- Avoid picking up the mangoes which are flat or wrinkled as they will either be stringy or never be ripe.

5- Now, smell your mango around the stem of it. It should have a strong and sweet fragrant with a fruity aroma in it. This is the correct mango you have picked up.

6- Lastly, you can look at the colour of it. But it can hardly tell you anything about its ripeness. And it is always good to do some research on the varieties of mangoes before buying.

