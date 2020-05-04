Want to know how to select and store mangoes in the right way? Read on and make them last as long as possible.

It is summer season and when we say summers, the first (& only pleasant) thing that comes in our minds is mangoes. Every summer, markets get inundated with different types of mangoes, aka the king of fruits. There are so many varieties right from Hapus aka Alphonso from Ratnagiri, Kesar from Gir to Dasheri from UP or Banganpalli from Rayalaseema, there is no dearth of choices. As per legends, mangoes were first cultivated in the Northeast India, Bangladesh and Myanmar around 25-30 million years ago.

You should include this tropical fruit in your diet as they are rich in several nutrients and have many health benefits. Several varieties and different colors, aromas, and flavors can easily confuse you while you are buying them. And it is also tempting to buy them in bulk especially now in lockdown when there are restrictions. And that's why today we are talking about how to select and store this seasonal fruit in the right way.

How to select mangoes?

The aroma will help you to choose the right one. A sweet and fruity smell near the base of the stem indicates a perfect, ripe and fresh mango while the alcoholic or sour odour indicates that the fruit is overripe. Also, use your fingers to understand their freshness and ripeness.

They should be soft but not squashy. And if you plan to store mangoes for a week or so, you can choose those which have a firm skin. Make sure there are no marks and spots. There are some vendors who use carbide to ripen fruits. That's why you should buy mangoes only from good and reputed sellers. Ideally, go for the organic ones.

How to store mangoes?

Unripe mangoes

You can keep the unripe mango at room temperature and soon they will turn soft and sweet. If you want to speed up the process of ripening you can place your mangoes in a paper bag, however, keep them at room temperature. DO NOT refrigerate them before they are ripe.

Ripe mangoes

You can keep the whole ripe mangoes in the fridge and they can last up to 5 days (refrigeration will slow down the ripening process). Keep the peeled and cubed mangoes in an airtight container in the refrigerator for a few days. In the freezer, they will stay up to 6 months.

Signs of rotting mangoes

Throwing them away is disheartening but you should get rid of them if they show symptoms of rot such as mushy, black skin, sour smell, discoloration inside the mangoes.

