How to store potatoes and onions in the right way to make them last longer?

Follow simple tips to store onions and potatoes in the right way and ensure they last as long as possible.

Onions and potatoes are two indispensable kitchen ingredients. And as they are culinary staples, many of us, especially amid lockdown are buying them in bulk. Both onions and potatoes are very versatile and are required in many dishes. You can whip up some of the recipes in less time with the help of these two veggies. Buying them in one go may seem easy, however the same is not the case as they often go soft, sprout and rot if not properly stored. To avoid wastage and save money, follow the below-mentioned pointers on the best way to store onions and potatoes.

Before you read about how to store them. Read about the things to consider before you buy them. The very first step to avoiding rotting and wastage is to buy the right ones. Buy onions that have dry and papery skin. Make sure there is no spotting and moisture. Also, don't buy those that are smelling too much. While buying potatoes make sure they are firm, have smooth skin, free of bruises and no sproutings.

How to store onions

You can keep them at the countertop, however, if you have in bulk then keep them in a cool, dry, dark, and well-ventilated place in pantry, cellar and basement. If temperatures or humidity are too high, then they will start to rot. You can keep them an open basket, mesh bag and netted bag. Try and avoid them by keeping plastic or closed bags. Make sure to keep onion and potatoes separately as the gases from onions can lead to sprouting in potatoes.

Coming to peeled ones, you can keep them in the fridge for up to two weeks. Make sure to keep the peeled ones in an airtight container and the temperature of fridge should be around 4-degree Celcius. On the other hand, the sliced or cut onions can be kept in plastic wrap and refrigerated for 7–10 days. Make

How to store potatoes:

If you want the potatoes to last as long as possible, proper storage of them is essential. You can either keep them in the pantry or cupboard. You can use paper bags or open bowl and not zipped pouches or lidded utensils. They too need airflow to avoid the accumulation of moisture as it can lead to spoilage. Cool, dark and dry place works for potatoes as well. If you see some sprouts on them, then make sure to remove them properly.

Also, keep them away from sunlight or fluorescent light as they can cause potato skins to produce chlorophyll and it can lead to undesirable green color. While cool temperatures are recommended, however, don't store them in refrigerator and freezer. Also, keep in mind to not store potatoes near fruits and vegetables.

Talking about peeled and sliced ones, soak them in water and refrigerate them until you’re ready to use them. However, you have to use them within 24 hours. Speaking of cooked potatoes, they can be kept for 3-4 days in the refrigerator.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×