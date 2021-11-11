How to whip up 3 easy peasy plant based breakfasts on the go

If you’re looking to transition from dairy into a plant-based diet, then look no further. Contrary to popular opinion, embracing a plant-based diet isn’t at all tedious or time-consuming. You can easily cook up some tasty and satisfying vegan breakfast bowls to satiate your hunger pangs every morning with little to no effort. To help you along your new journey, here are three easy-peasy plant-based breakfast bowls. Highly nutritious and packed with oodles of flavor, these will get you started on your road to good health!

Strawberry Cinnamon Chia Seed Pudding

Fresh berries are a great source of vitamins and nutrients that your body needs each day. So simply soak 2 tablespoons of chia seeds in water for 2 hours. Then add chopped strawberries to a bowl of almond milk, pour in the chia seeds, and season it with a pinch of cinnamon and stevia and your tasty pudding is ready.

A Savoury Chickpea Burrito Bowl

If you don’t have a sweet tooth, you can start your day on a spicy note with this nourishing burrito bowl. Just toss in half a cup of soaked and pan-fried chickpeas, with 1/4th cup of boiled quinoa, a pinch of black salt, some sesame seeds, shredded celery, and diced tomato salsa. Bon appétit!

A Blueberry and coconut smoothie bowl

Combine diced almonds, coconut flakes, and an assortment of blueberries and blackberries in a small bowl. Gently crush and add a cup of vanilla-flavored soy milk to the mix. You may add a spoonful of almond butter to sweeten the mix and garnish with fresh mint.

These healthy breakfast bowls can help you transform your diet in no time at all!

Also Read: 6 Delicious foods that you love to eat, but are bad for your dog