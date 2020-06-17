Ice Cream vs Kulfi: Which one is your most favourite dessert? COMMENT NOW

Dessert is a prime part of every meal and people who have a sweet tooth cannot skip that. Among all kinds of desserts, ice cream and kulfi are the most popular ones that can satisfy our cravings for dessert. So, which one is your favourite?

After a good lunch or dinner, that one spoon of delicious dessert is the only thing that can complete the entire meal. In every gastronomy, dessert is one of the prime parts of food. There are numerous kinds of dessert dishes in every cuisine in the world. And when it comes to talking about dessert, then ice cream is the first thing that comes to our mind.

But our Indian cuisine has its own kind of ice cream that is equally famous as the first one. Kulfi and ice cream are both popular and tasty desserts that are loved by every Indian. So, which one is your favourite? Is it Kulfi or ice cream?

Ice cream or kulfi- Which one you like the most?

Ice Cream

It’s a popular sweetened frozen food that is consumed as a dessert. It is prepared with dairy milk and then flavoured with vanilla, cocoa or any other essence. There are numerous legends associated with the origination of ice cream. According to some, it was invented by Roman Emperor Nero, while others say it was originated during the Mongolian Empire. There are many flavours available in ice cream. And it is constantly being evolved to have new recipes with it. Ice cream is the ultimate delight for all kids and adults.

Kulfi

Kulfi or Qulfi is a type of frozen dairy dessert that was brought in India during 16th century. It is often called traditional Indian dessert. Its appearance and taste are almost similar to that of ice cream but it is richer and creamier. Indian ice cream comes in many different flavours like malai, rose, saffron, cardamom, pistachio, etc. The main difference between ice cream and Kulfi is that the second one is not whipped and so, it is denser. And for this density, Kulfi takes a longer time to melt than ice cream. The word Kulfi has been derived from the Persian word Qulfi which means covered cup. According to the legends, it originated during the Mughal Era.

Personally, my first preference would always be Kulfi. But which one do you love the most? Let us know in the comment sections below.

