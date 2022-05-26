Igatpuri travel: 5 places you simply must visit at this hill station

There are many beautiful places to visit in Igatpuri, which is exotically surrounded by the Western Ghats' Sahyadri hill, fresh blooming flowers, and dense forests. This small town in Maharashtra's Nashik district is a great place to visit for a rejuvenating weekend getaway from the usual hustle and bustle of city life. This charming little town is not only full of beautiful scenery, but it also has a rich historical and cultural past.

Here, we bring you 5 places to visit in Igatpuri for a lovely monsoon vacation.

1. Kalsubai Peak

The Kalsubai peak, which stands at 1646 metres, is Maharashtra's highest mountain. It is an important and adventurous place to visit in Igatpuri for all nature lovers and trekkers. Observing nature being drenched in rain from a close distance is the ultimate bliss you get to see here. The peak is known for providing breathtaking views of Bhandardara's majestic mountains.

2. Tringalwadi fort

Tringalwadi Fort, which is located at an altitude of 3000 feet, is thought to have been built in the 10th century. The fort's elevation provides ascenic view of the Konkan and Nashik routes. Hiking and trekking enthusiasts flock here to take in the breathtaking and spectacular views of the Kulang mountain ranges and Kalsubai from this fort.

3. Vipassana Centre

This centre is a world-renowned Vipassana meditation centre, making it one of the best things to see and do in Igatpuri. S. N. Goenka founded the centre, which is known for offering a variety of Vipassana courses following the Buddha teachings. The entrance, which is marked by a large golden pagoda, is a landmark for Igatpuri. Thousands of tourists flock to the well-known centre in search of peace and tranquilly.

4. Camel Valley

This is a few kilometres before the Bhatsa River Valley, which is particularly beautiful during the monsoon due to the numerous waterfalls near the valley and the lush vegetation. The valley got its name from a rocky cliff that looks like a camel's head and is located near the majestic Bhatsa River Valley. The truly stunning panorama of the valley and its surroundings can be seen from the vantage point.

5. Amruteshwar Temple

Amruteshwar Temple is an ancient Shiva temple in Igatpuri that is maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India and is well-known among religious people. The temple was built around the 9th century AD and is about 1200 years old. The entire temple was carved out of a single rock, and several black and red stones were used to complete it.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan a trip to Igatpuri today to see these stunning sights.

Also Read: Kasauli Travel: 5 Experiences you must-have when you head to this hilly hamlet