Imli ka Amlana to Doodhiya Kheech, here are Akshaya Tritiya recipes you must treat yourself to

The month of May brings with it sweltering heat, but it also ushers in some glorious Indian festivals such as Akshaya Tritiya. Celebrated on 3rd of May as the Jain festival of spring, this is also called Akti or Akha Teej. If you’d like to explore the best of these festivities then how about cooking up a storm with some Akha Teej special recipes? So, on the third tithi of the month of Vaisakha, we bring you recipes to Doodhiya Kheech, Gur ki Galvani and more.

Rajasthani Khichda with Imli ka Amlana

A dish that is a staple for Akka Teej or Akshaya Tritiya, this is a wholesome meal in itself. The best part is that unlike most festival foods, this does not threaten to ruin your diet. It is low in calories and yet offers you an abundance of protein. Furthermore, it is high in iron, fiber and enriched with folic acid. The khichda is paired with Imli ka Amlana that is best had in warm weather for it is a cooling and delicious drink. You shall need tamarind pulp to make this one.

Doodhiya Kheech

Although this dish is widely prepared in several states, the Doodhiya Kheech first originated in Udaipur. If you are curious about the name, the term Kheech hints at the mushy texture of this dish that basically resembles a kheer had in other parts of India. You shall need basic ingredients like wheat, milk, nuts, ghee and a sweetener like jaggery or sugar. Take a look at how to make this dish today-

Jaggery Galvani

This is another dish that is frequently made in Rajasthan on occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. It is an excellent dish that helps you beat the heat of the summers with the sweetness of gur or jaggery. Whether the kids have been busy flying kites or eagerly awaiting lunch, jaggery galvani aims to please!

