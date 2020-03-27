Immunity Boosters: Check out the recipes of healthy drinks to improve the immune system

Immunity Boosters: Today we have rounded off 3 simple and healthy drinks which will help you to improve your immune system.

Coronavirus aka COVID 19 pandemic has put many nations including India in an extremely disturbing situation. While we fight the battle against Coronavirus with preventive measures such as quarantine, social distancing, and hygiene practices, health organizations have been recommending people to improve our immunity to fight against this deadly disease. We asked All Elements and Teabox to share easy and immunity-boosting drinks and their recipes which can help to improve our immune system while you are home quarantine.

Gudiya Chadha, Owner, and Proprietor, All Elements said, "With the outbreak of COVID 19 and the virus taking a toll over a lot of people's health, we at All Elements have decided to share a few recipes that can help you become immune. Growing immunity in the community also is the way the epidemic ends: With fewer and fewer people to infect, the coronavirus will lose its toehold and even the most vulnerable citizens become more insulated from the threat."

Immunity boosters: Check out the recipes right here:

Recipes by All Elements

1. Name of the drink - Beetroot Carrot Ginger Juice

Ingredients

Carrots (180 gms)

Beetroot (170 gms)

Pealed Apple (180 gms)

Ginger (2 tspn)

Lemon Juice (2 tspn)

Method

Cut the vegetables & apple in cubes

Put in a mixer and blend it till it becomes a thick smoothie

Pour it into a glass

Put a thin slice of lime at the side of the class to decorate

Serve it

2. Name of the drink - Tomato Mint Juice

Ingredients

Tomato (400 gms)

Ginger (1 tspn)

Black Pepper Powder (1 tspn)

Few Ice Cubes

Mint Leaves

Method:

Put tomatoes, ginger and the black pepper powder in the jar and blend it well

Pour it in a glass

Add few ice cubes

Garnish it with mint leaves

Serve it

Recipe by Teabox

Name of the drink- Be Strong

Ingredients:

Five leaved chaste tree

Indian gooseberry

Licorice

Haritaki

Birch leaves

Flannel weed

Method:

Steeping instruction as follows:-

180 ML of water per tea bag

Bring the water to 90-95 degrees celsius

Pour water over teabag

Steep for 7 minutes

A spokesperson from Teabox said, "Tea, is a loosely used term for anything that is not coffee. Contrary to its name, this immunity booster tea contains no tea, whatsoever. It is a tisane and that means it contains no caffeine. The main benefit of consuming Be STRONG is in its ability to facilitate warding off diseases and free radicals. Overall, it benefits your body at the core and helps boost your immunity."

"Each ingredient plays a vital role in boosting your immunity. Our R&D specialists, have handpicked the ideal blend to ensure you get the best from these exotic herbs. Gooseberry and licorice come together to uplift your immunity function, five-leaved chaste and birch leaves fight inflammation while the haritaki aids in absorbing nutrients thereby providing nourishment."

