Inculcate these detox drinks in your daily routine

Even after multiple efforts, are you stuck with those extra pounds and unable to chomp off extra kilos from your body? Well, losing weight is an overwhelming task that requires constant effort. Paying heed to your metabolism and diet is of utmost importance when losing weight. While a slow metabolism can hamper the weight loss process, toxin build-ups in the body are yet another thing that contributes to making weight loss difficult. Body detoxification is the best way to clear out harmful toxins from the body. Here we bring you a list of detox drinks which will help you to flush out toxins, boost your metabolism and in turn will aid weight loss. Try out these detox drinks to cleanse the body and lose extra kilos. ABC (apple, beetroot and carrot) smoothie

One of the best, most effective and easy-to-made detox drinks is ABC juice which promotes hydration, amps up energy levels; strengthens digestive health while making the skin supple. Beetroots are enriched in antioxidants which cut down the build-up of toxins in the liver while stimulating the cells present in the liver, therefore, providing a perfect detox. Do add some ginger and lemon juice to this drink to enhance the nutritional profile and reap the maximum benefits.

Lettuce, mint, cucumber and spinach detox drink This green detox drink might not appeal to the taste buds but is a magical potion for your health. Loaded with plenty of essential nutrients, this energising and rejuvenating smoothie is highly hydrating; filled with fibre, and assists in managing blood glucose while easing digestion and shedding extra pounds from your body. Do have a glass full of this drink every day to gain effective results.

Cinnamon and lemon detox drink Cinnamon is known as a wonderful ingredient to bid adieu to the toxins present in the body. Cinnamon has the capability to escalate thermogenesis (the body’s ability to produce heat) by 20 percent and further decreases cravings and appetite, all of which aid in shedding extra pounds from the body. Vitamin C and pectin found in lemon help in detoxifying the body. Boil all the ingredients together and sip in the morning for effective results.