Independence Day 2020: Here are lip smacking tricolour dishes to celebrate the day

August 15, 2020, will mark the 74th Independence Day of India. Read on to find two scrumptious recipes by Chefs Rahul Chahar and Ramit Kohli to celebrate the day.

India will celebrate its 74th Independence Day on August 15, 2020. It marks the anniversary of India’s Independence from the claws of British Raj in 1947. Every year, the day is celebrated in all its fervour across the whole nation. A grand ceremony is held at Delhi’s Red Fort in which President and the Prime Minister address the nation, and hoist the national flag.

The day evokes a sense of pride in all of us. The joy of watching the flag unfurl at the Red Fort truly awakens the patriot within. And what’s better than binging on some tricolour recipes to celebrate the day with your family? We are sharing two delicious recipes by Chef Rahul Chahar, Pastry Chef, Vivanta, New Delhi and Chef Ramit Kohli, Executive Sous Chef, Taj City Centre Gurugram for you to binge.

Scroll down to find two mouth-watering recipes you can make this Independence Day.

Vanilla Pistachio and Orange Cake by Rahul Chahar, Pastry Chef, Vivanta, New Delhi, Dwarka

Ingredients

Butter – 250gms

Breakfast Sugar – 250gms

Eggs – 5

Refined Flour – 250gms

Baking Powder – 05gms

Pista puree – 50gms

Orange Zest – 2

Vanilla Essence – few drops

White Chocolate – 150gms

Orange chocolate colour – 4gms

Green chocolate colour – 4gms

Butter Cream – 200gms

Method

1.Preheat the oven to 180°C. Grease a 3no. 20Cm loose-bottomed cake tin and line the base with parchment paper.

2. Using an electric mixer, beat butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

3. Add eggs one at a time, beating well and add vanilla essence.

4. Gradually add flour, baking powder, salt, khoya and sliced dry fruit, beating just until combined.

5. Divide the mixture into three parts and then add pistachio puree in one mix and orange zest in the second, third mixture is plain.

6. Pour the mix on three different cake tin and bake it for 20 minutes. Bake until a toothpick in the centre of the cake comes out clean.

7. Let it cool in a pan for 15 minutes. Invert onto a rack and turn upright to cool completely.

8. Cut horizontal layers and apply sugar syrup on each cake layer.

9. Take the Pistachio layer of the cake. Apply buttercream over it. Place the vanilla layer, again cover it with buttercream. Place orange cake on top and cover it with cream on the top and side.

10. Now melt chocolate in a microwave and divide into three parts and make three different colours.

11. Tempered the chocolate and spread it on a marble top and make a chocolate fan of three colours.

12. Garnish with three different colours chocolate fan.

Ragi Rava Idli recipe curated by Chef Ramit Kohli, Executive Sous Chef, Taj City Centre Gurugram

Ingredients

Ragi flour (finger millet) – 1 cup

Semolina – 1 cup

Yoghurt – 1 cup

Finely chopped fresh green chillies – 1 tsp

Finely chopped ginger – 1 tsp

Fruit salt or baking powder – ½ tsp

Refined vegetable oil – as required

Salt – to taste

Method:

1. Combine the ragi flour, semolina, yoghurt and baking powder/fruit salt in a large mixing bowl. Add water and prepare a thick batter. Allow the batter to rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

2. After the batter has rested for 15 minutes, check its consistency and stir in some additional water if required. Add salt, green chillies, ginger, a tablespoon of oil. Mix well.

3. Preheat an idli steamer with water.

4. Pour the batter into the mould cavities. Steam the idlis for 10 minutes until a fork inserted comes out clean.

5. Serve the idlis with tomato chutney, coconut chutney and mint chutney.

ALSO READ: Maggi Spring Rolls to Maggi Pakoras: 6 Variations to our all-time favourite noodles that you MUST TRY

Share your comment ×