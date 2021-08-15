Independence Day 2021: 3 Dishes you can cook at home to celebrate patriotism

As India celebrates its 75th Independence day this year, we are here to commemorate this day with some delicious tricolour dishes that will inspire you to celebrate patriotism with your loved ones.

Independence Day is celebrated to commemorate India’s freedom from British rule, the United Kingdom. On 15th August 1947, India achieved independence after a great struggle. The freedom fighters fought hard to gain independence and made valour sacrifices that we pay honour and respect to.

On this day, people across the country spread joy, happiness and celebrate freedom in various ways. One such activity is kite flying as it symbolises freedom. Another way to celebrate Independence day at home is to cook tricolour dishes and make food that is inspirational.

Here are 3 dishes you can cook at home to celebrate Independence day with your loved ones.

Tricolour biryani

Well, Biryani is just one of the most favourite dishes of people across the nation. It is comfort food, absolutely delicious and easy to make. To make your patent biryani patriotic, just add tricolour to it and plate it in layers so as to represent the Indian flag. You can make saffron rice, white jeera rice, and lastly, green chutney rice.

Tricolour club sandwiches

A simple yet delicious recipe to celebrate patriotism. Make yourself a tricolour sandwich with three different layers of filling inside. You can serve these as a delicious snack at your house party to celebrate patriotism with your friends and family.

Tricolour desserts

Give your regular dessert a patriotic twist by adding tricolour layers to it. Any meal is incomplete without a dessert and to end your meal on a sweet note, this could be the perfect way to end your Independence Day as well. You can make tricolour barfi, cupcakes, ghewar, kaju katli rolls in tricolour or Raj Bhog.

Also Read: Independence Day 2021: Quotes, wishes and messages to send your loved ones on this day