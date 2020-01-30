India Art Fair 2020 to Kala Ghoda Arts Festival: ALL the art festivals that you should not skip in February

India is the perfect mix of multiple cultures. This year makes for an interesting one as there are multiple fairs and celebrations taking place. Check them out!

From the panoramic hill stations to the bustling cities, there is always something artistic about the country. There is art in every corner from the roads field with colourful street art to large galleries and fairs featuring the works of artists both well-renowned and upcoming. This year, marks an important one for both the arts and artists as there are multiple fairs and events taking place in the country. Take a look at where you can head to for the arts.

India Art Fair 2020

The fair has been around for over 10 years and has even made it to an international level since participants, attendees, art collectors, museum directors etc. are there from all around the world. It is today, one of the leading fair in South Asia that focuses on both modern and contemporary art forms.

Vanue: NSIC Exhibition Ground - Delhi

Date: January 30th - February 2

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

Held in the historical area of Kala Ghoda in South Mumbai, this area has some of the best arts galleries and museums in the city. It is a 9-day long event that features everything from musical shows and street plays, performances literature fests and more exciting events for artists.

Venue: Kala Ghoda District, Mumbai

Date: February 1 - February 9

Taj Mahotsav

This festival offers a magnanimous amount of opportunities to get a glimpse into India's vibrant colour and culture. This was founded back in 1992 and sees not just Indians but a large number of foreign tourists as well. More than 300 artisans showcase their work at this festival that also sees dance and other fun talent performances.

Venue: Shilpgram, Agra

Date: February 18 - February 27

Surajkund Crafts Mela

Set in the rural ambience, this festival is all things fun and authentic with foot-tapping music, folk dancers and attendees from all over the world. This fair features a large range of heirlooms, hand crafted pieces, sculptures made from stone, terracota, musical shows and more. In addition to this, there are also multiple food stalls with mouth-watering food that is sure to get your heart racing!

Venue: Faridabad, Haryana

Date: February 1 - February 17

