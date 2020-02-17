India Travel: 7 things Indians do on trains that are annoying yet entertaining at the same time

When it comes to taking overnight train journeys, all of us have experienced that at least once. And to take you down the memory lane, here somethings that Indians do on trains that annoy you but also keeps you entertained.

Travelling in airlines has now become a regular thing, but back in the day, it was known as a luxury that not many could afford. And hence to save the money, we used to travel by trains. Be it going to Delhi, Punjab or Gujarat- train journeys never disappointed us. Right from the fancy tomato soup in the train, to classic tea and coffee, there's something about Indian trains that makes it special and unique. Train journeys hold a special place in our hearts, including those irritating and annoying experiences that make them more memorable.

When we talk about train journeys, there are some incidents that all of us have experienced on the train. And if you miss those train journeys then here are some gold old annoying things that we Indians do on a train that is annoying yet entertaining at the same time.

Top berth people: We have always seen one such person who will sit on the top berth, with the legs hanging over the edge. We agree your feet may be nice, but dear top berth people we don't want an exclusive preview of it.

The family antakshari: Families who travel together, sing together. Right from singing regional songs to signing the latest Bollywood song, we all have encountered one such musical family that LOVES to sing.

The opinionated uncle: There's always one self-proclaimed economist uncle in the train who loves to flaunt his knowledge on the economy and the government. Right from sharing opinions on taxes to flaunting his general knowledge, this uncle pretends to know it all.

Wonder kids: No, I don't think they are wonderful kids, but they surely think that about themselves. Right from climbing on the berths to running barefoot in the train, some kids sure know how to annoy others while entertaining themselves.

People who don't take NO for an answer: I love lower berths, but if I don't get it I will adjust but sadly some people don't know how to do it. They will constantly ask you for your seat till you answer them rudely.

People, who like to cook on the train: They are master chefs, but can they not eat some other food for one night? I have seen so many passengers carrying electric induction and vegetables to make their meal for the night.

The infamous snoring uncles: This is the most epic thing that all of us have witnessed on a train. There'll always be one uncle who will cost you your sleep. Put headphones on, try to close your eyes tightly to sleep, nothing works when uncle snores.

Read More