Indian-American influencer introduces us to her Charcuterie boards with a desi twist

Charcuterie is typically a technique of preparing smoked or cured meat such as bacon, ham, or salami. Well, throw these yummy delights on a board along with cheese and other fillers such as berries and nuts, and voila, you have a charcuterie board! The boards are the perfect way to enjoy some fun nibbles with near and dear ones.

Now, how do you curate a charcuterie board tailored to suit our desi palates? Well, that is exactly what our Indian-American influencer from San Francisco, @KamanaBhaskaran has come up with! Kamana has discovered the trick to turn these boards into yummy delights filled with Indian snacks, and something that can be enjoyed with family and friends on a fun day together. She calls them chaat-cutarie boards.

In her board, Kamana is seen adding Indian snack favorites such as samosas, chutneys, dips, bhel puri, and Parle-G biscuits. She also adds toppings like potatoes and chickpeas and layers them with chaat crispies. Any spaces can be filled in with your favorite sweets like laddoos and Jalebis. Finally, garnish with sev and bhel puri. Voila, you have a chaat-cuterie board for that date night at home or a covid-safe gathering with family and friends.

There is also a Chai-cuterie board for that tea time with your chai squad. For this board, start with your chai cups and chutneys. Add in your favorite chai cookies and biscuits. Fill in any spaces with jeera puffs, mithai, and spicy makhana. Garnish with Parle-G. There’s your Chai-cuterie board all ready!

Credits :Kamana Bhaskaran

